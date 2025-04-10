Salado Village Voice

Devonte Foster passed the ball across the goal to senior Luke Anderson who put it in the net with 7:02 left in the first overtime for the game-winning goal to give Salado its first state soccer championship tonight against the Rivers Oaks Castleberry.

Senior Luke Anderson scored the game-winning goal in the first overtime period. Photo by Royce Wiggin



But the Lions looked early on as if they would walk away with the win when Senior Christian Serratto expertly curved a kick past Salado’s Cole Cooley less than five minutes into the 4A, Div. 1 state championship at Birkelback Field in Georgetown.

Salado tied it up eight minutes later on a header by Luke Munson on an assist by Davis Kasper at the 27:37 mark in the first period.

Jose Chairez put the ball in the back corner of the net with 1:47 left in the first, giving Castleberry the lead at the half.

However, Salado had a chance to tie the score with 10 seconds left in the half, but Caleb Castaneda made one of his two saves on the night.

The Eagles had a header off of a corner kick go over the top bar with 19:55 left in regulation.

Six minutes later, Damonte Foster scored with 13:57 left in regulation on an assist by Otto Sitz to knot the score.

A couple of yellow cards later during this physical match up, the teams went into overtime.

It was fitting for Anderson to score the game winner, as he has missed most of his senior year.

Castleberry took 11 shots, six of them on goal, while Salado took nine shots, seven of them on goal. The Eagles had three corner kicks while Castleberry had one in the match.

Cooley made four saves in the match. Castleberry’s Caleb Castaneda also had four saves, all coming in the first period.

The Eagles got called with 12 fouls and five offsides calls, while Castleberry had 10 fouls and three offsides calls.

Salado ends its storied season with a 24-3-3 record and the Eagles’ first state soccer championship under coach Jared Cruddas. The Eagles gave Castleberry its second loss of the season as the Lions finished with a 22-2-3 record.

Members of the state champions are Sophomore Cole Cooley, Senior Gabriel Johnson, Senior Hughston Taggart, Junior David Kasper, Junior Brody Delukie, Junior Caine Cruddas, Junior Gabriel Merriman, Junior Kyler Brock, Senior Alejandro Selime, Junior Braydon Dildine, Junior Devonte Foster, Sophomore Daniel Anderson, Senior Luke Anderson, Freshman Otto Sitz, Junior Demonte Foster, Junior Johnny Anderson, Senior Cole Foster, Junior Owen Stone, Senior Ryley White, Junior Oscar Arango, Senior Peyton Bivens, Junior Valente Hernandez, Junior Luke Munson, Senior Lincoln Hossfeld and Senior Richard McCoin.

Coaches are head coach Jared Cruddas and assistant coaches Scott Bates, Annie Ewton and Matthew Figlestahler.