Salado Eagles win two of five games in Coach Smith Tournament

Salado Eagles won two of their five games in the Coach Smith Memorial Tournament Dec. 8-10 in the SHS gyms.

SHS 61

LHS 37

Salado Eagles got their first win of the season by beating the Lampasas Badgers, 61-37, in the first round of the Coach Smith Tournament Dec. 1.

Noah Self scored 20 points to lead the Eagles. He also had 4 rebounds, an assist, deflection and 3 steals.

Colby Ramm also had double figures with 12 points and a steal.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Kase Maedgen, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 deflections and 5 steals; Levi Ball, 7 points, 13 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections and 4 steals; Mekhi Lanier, 6 points, 5 rebounds, an assist and a deflection; Nolan Miller, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 deflections; Josh Gilpin, 2 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and 2 blocks; and Owen Pitcock, 2 points, 6 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections and 2 steals.

SHS 37

PHS 46

Salado Eagles lost to Pflugerville, 46-37, in the second round of pool play of the Coach Smith Memorial Tournament Dec. 1.

Pflugerville took an early 14-7 lead in the first, but the Eagles held the Panthers to 2 points in the second period to trail 16-14.

The Panthers went on to score 30 second-half points while holding the Eagles to 23 points for the 46-37 win.

Noah Self hit nine of his 13 shots from the field and led the Eagles with 24 points. Self also had 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 deflections and 2 steals.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Owen Pitcock, 5 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, 6 deflections and 2 steals; Levi Ball, 3 points and 5 rebounds; Mekhi Lanier, 2 points, 2 rebounds and 3 deflections; Kase Maedgen, 2 points, a rebound and 2 deflections and Nolan Miller, 1 point, a rebound and 2 assists.

SHS 52

RHS 40

Salado Eagles beat the Rockdale Tigers, 52-40, on Dec. 2 during the Coach Smith tournament.

The Eagles outscored the Tigers in the first quarter 10-5 but Rockdale tied the score 20-20 at the half before the Eagles pulled away 37-26 after three and held on for the 52-40 win.

Noah Self led the boys with 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 deflections and 4 steals.

Levi Ball had double figures with 14 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections and a steal.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Owen Pitcock, 9 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, 8 deflections and 4 steals; Colby Ramm, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

SHS 54

BHS 60

Bastrop scored 15 overtime points to beat the Salado Eagles 60-54 in the fourth round of the Coach Smith Tournament Dec. 2.

Salado trailed 11-9 after the first and led 24-23 at the half. Bastrop tied the game at 45-45 by nudging Salado 15-14 in the fourth.

Levi Ball led the Eagles with 21 points. He also had 9 rebounds, 3 deflections and a block.

Noah Self had a double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, an assists, 3 deflections and a steal.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Colby Ramm, 8 points and 2 rebounds; Kase Maedgen, 5 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals; Owen Pitcock, 3 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 deflections and 6 steals; Nolan Miller, 2 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals and Mekhi Lanier, 1 point, 7 rebounds, an assists, a deflection and a steal.

SHS 49

LASA 68

Salado Eagles lost to LASA, 68-49, in the final round of the Coach Smith Tournament on Dec. 3.

The Eagles led 22-17 after the first but LASA scored 18 points in the second to take a 35-28 lead. They added 20 points in the third and 13 in the fourth for the win.

Noah Self scored 14 points to lead Salado. He also had 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a deflection.

Levi Ball scored 11 points to following, also tallying 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 deflections , a steal and a block.

Colby Ramm scored 11 points, 2 assists and a block. Also scoring for the Eagles were Owen Pitcock, 7 points, 3 rebounds, ann assist, 2 deflections and 3 steals; Kase Maedgen, 4 points, 3 rebounds, a deflection and a steal; Mekhi Lanier, 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, a deflection and 2 steal and Nolan Miller, 3 rebounds and a deflection.

SHS 50

DHS 54

Salado Eagles lost to Davenport, 54-50, on the road on Nov. 29.

Davenport held an 11-8 lead after the first, but Salado cut it to 20-19 by the half. Davenport outscored Salado 21-17 in the third and held on for the 54-50 win.

Colby Ramm led Salado with 12 points, 3 rebounds and an assist.

Levi Ball also had double figures with 10 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and a deflection.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Noah Self, 9 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, a steal and 2 blocks; Nolan Miller, 7 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal; Mekhi Lanier, 5 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal; Josh Gilpin, 3 points and an assist; Owen Pitcock, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal; and Kase Maedgen, 2 points and 2 deflections.