Salado hosts first-ever dual wrestling meet

Salado hosted its first-ever home dual meet against Pflugerville Connally on Jan. 19.The Boys team won against the Cougars 11 matches to 6 while the Girls’ team fell to Connally 2 matches to 5.

Earning Varsity wins for the Eagles were: Connor Lynch, Rocco Purcell, Jacob Rechtfertig, Jade Fields, Cody Vincent, Ryley White, Jayten Burt, Landon Blackwell, Ryland Woods, Kelley Villafranco and London Woods

The Eagles were forced to cancel their Salado Slam tournament on Jan. 22 due to COVID-19 concerns of the other teams: Killeen and Gatesville.