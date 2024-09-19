Salado Village Voice

The Salado Eagles cross country teams hosted the Tenroc Invitational in Salado Sept. 12. The varsity boys raced up a division and walked away with the 5A/6A Championship plaque. The JV boys placed fifth in the JV race.

Salado took the top three spots in the varsity race.

Luke Anderson won the race with a time of 16:08.0.

Coulson Boyd was second with a time of 16:15.5.

Seth Anderson was third with a time of 16:20.7.

Also running in the varsity division were Brody Delukie, 13th, 17:13.3; Daniel Anderson, 15th, 17:19.7; Camden Aycock, 18th, 17:29.2; Jonathan Brauchle, 25th, 17:53.2 and Cash Drigalla, 28th, 17:57.1.

Salado Eagles cross country team won the 5A-6A division of the Tenroc Ranch Invitational. Shown above are (front row, from left) Coulson Boyd, Jonathan Brauchle, Cash Drigalla, Daniel Anderson; (back row, from left) Seth Anderson, Luke Anderson, Camden Aycock, Brody DeLukie. (Courtesy photo)



Junior Varsity results are the following: Wesley Engleking, 13th, 19:24.2; John Jimenez, 22nd, 20:01.0; Felipe Huerta, 28th, 20:10.6; John Goode, 37th, 20:32.6; Justin Mejia, 51st, 21:01.2; Sam Ortiz, 21:40.4; Calvin Adinaro, 87th, 23:54.5 and William Ethridge, 95th, 24:53.8.

The Lady Eagles cross country teams competed in their home meet Sept. 12 at Tenroc Ranch where both teams ran away with the team championship.

Varsity girls finished as follows: McCall Boyd, first, 11:42, setting a new course record; Annalee Bryant third, 12:14; Hayden Griesemer, fourth, 12:21; Penelope Anderson, sixth, 12:26; Anna Redelsheimer, eighth, 12:29; Sydney Engleking, 10th, 12:37; Zoie Adcox, 15th, 12:54; Ally Ihler, 21st, 13:12 and Addison King, 37th, 13:41.

JV girls finished as follows: Emma Harrell, first, 13:14; Isabela Brauchle, second, 13:52; Sofia Cadenas, third, 13:52; Blake Matthews, fifth, 13:59; Selestte Hubbard, 11th, 14:34; Sydney Lange, 14th, 15:00; Kaelynn Flores, 18th, 15:12; Stephanie Zhang-Lee, 24th, 15:27; Emma Terwilliger, 29th, 15:38; Lorelai Reckefus, 32nd, 15:51; Juliann White, 37th, 15:58 and Lya Armijo, 43rd, 16:10.

“Salado cross country would like to give a big thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Cornett for graciously allowing us to use their beautiful Tenroc Ranch every year for our home meet,” Coach Corey Baird said.

The Lady Eagles run in the McNeil Meet Sept. 20 to preview the state course.