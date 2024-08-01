Salado Village Voice

With heavy dirt moving equipment as a backdrop, Salado ISD broke ground July 29 on the 250,000 sq. ft. high school on Williams Rd.

Salado ISD broke ground on the 250,000 sq. ft. high school on July 29. Shown above, from left, are SISD Trustees Cooper Gill, Savannah Hennig, Chris Diem and Amy McLane, SISD Superintendent Michael Novotny, Trustees Eric Malmin and Jim Reed and State Representative Brad Buckley. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)



Dirt work on the project has already begun and the new high school will be ready for occupancy for the 2026-27 school year, according to Dr. Michael Novotny, who welcomed a crowd of more than 50 for the short ceremony.

State Rep Brad Buckley

Dr. Brad Buckley, state representative for District 54, told the crowd that “Salado ISD has incredible student outcomes,” which is why people are choosing to move their families here.

In addition to strong academics, Salado has “outstanding extra curricular programs.”

“The facilites we are breaking ground on today will reflect the high quality of work that is being done in the classrooms.”

Dr. Novotny told the crowd that the ground breaking was a result of work by the facilities planning committee during the 2022-23 school year that resulted in a Nov. 2023 election in which voters approved two bond proposals totaling $270,450,000.

Proposition A was $235,960,000 of bonds by the SISD for a new high school; renovations at Thomas Arnold Elementary School; re-purpose existing high school for an intermediate school; information technology infrastructure and HVAC replacements.

Proposition B was $34,490,000 of bonds by the SISD for a new stadium complex.

The new high school and stadium complex are expected to open for the 2026-27 school year.

Work will then begin on the current high school to convert it into a second elementary school for the district.

New Salado High School Design

The district, working with architectural firm PBK, construction manager at-risk Bartlett Cocke and a Bond Advisory Committee, will build the 250,000 sq. ft. two-story high school with a core capacity of 1,500 students and a classroom capacity of 1,000 students.

PBK has developed the design of the campus and created the construction documents. They went out for bid and construction will begin in August for the $179,307,000 high school.

These children broke ground on a school where they will hopefully attend class one day.

(Photo by Royce Wiggin)



The district funded $110 million in bonds in initial funding for the bond projects approved by SISD voters Nov. 7. Voters approved two bond propositions.

Proposition A, totaling $235,960,000, will build the new high school, renovate Thomas Arnold Elementary school; repurpose existing high school for an intermediate school and fund information technology infrastructure and HVAC replacements.

Proposition B, totaling $34,490,000, will fund construction of a new 5,000-seat stadium complex.

The district, according to Superintendent Michael Novotny, funded the initial $110 million in bonds in order to avoid paying arbitrage on the additional income the district may make on investment of the bond funds. Dr. Novotny said the district hopes to avoid paying $2 million in arbitrage.

The 250,000 sq. ft. high school will have the following facilities:

Classrooms

• 30 General classrooms

• Journalism/Yearbook Classroom

• 8 Science Labs

• GCS Lab

• Speech Debate Room

• Health Science Lab

Special Ed. Spaces

• Three full-size special education classrooms

• 2 Resource Rooms

• Life Skills Kitchen

• Occupational Therapy/Physical Therapy

• Speech Therapy

Fine Arts

• 2 art classrooms with a kiln room in between.

• Production Stage facing cafeteria

• Theatre design room

• Theatre Classroom

• Choir Hall

• Band Hall

• 6 practice rooms, 3 ensemble rooms, percussion room

Career Technology

• Robotics classroom with attached STEM lab

• Computer Science Lab

• 2 Business Lab Classrooms

• Fabrication/Welding Lab

• Vet Science Lab

• Floral Design Lab

• 3 Ag classrooms

• Culinary Lab and classroom

• Broadcasting Lab with Media Computer Lab

Library

The library will have its own exterior entrance along with a 150-seat Tiered Lecture Auditorium.

Athletics

• Two Gyms: The competition gym will have 1,000 home seats and 400 visitor seats. Seating will be elevated above the court.

• Dance/Cheer Hall

• Wrestling Room

• Training Room

• Weight room

• Lockers for all of the indoor sports

Cafeteria

The cafeteria will have 8,200 sq. ft. with 500 dining capacity and 800 seating capacity for the attached elevated stage space.

Stadium

Six months after construction begins on the new high school, work will begin on the 5,000-seat stadium complex.

Outdoor sports will have locker rooms and training spaces at the stadium.