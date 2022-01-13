Salado ISD reports record number of active COVID-19 cases

As of Jan. 13, Salado ISD reports that there are 60 active cases of COVID-19 among staff and students reported in the last seven days. Students returned for class Jan. 3.

Superintendent Michael Novotny said that even though the percentage of active cases has surpassed 2%, he does not think Salado schools will have to close “unless we cannot get substitutes for missing staff.”

The following are active cases at the school district:

A 1st grade student on Thursday, January 6

A 1st grade student on Thursday, January 6

A 3rd grade student on Thursday, January 6

A 3rd grade student on Thursday, January 6

A 4th grade student on Saturday, January 6

An 8th grade student on Thursday, January 6

A 9th grade student on Thursday, January 6

A 10th grade student on Thursday, January 6

An employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary School on Thursday, January 6

An employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary School on Thursday, January 6

A kindergarten student on Friday, January 7

A 3rd grade student on Friday, January 7

A 6th grade student on Friday, January 7

A 12th grade student on Friday, January 7

An employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary School on Friday, January 7

An employee at Salado Middle School on Friday, January 7

An employee at Salado Middle School on Friday, January 7

A 6th grade student on Saturday, January 8

A 9th grade student on Saturday, January 8

An employee at Salado Middle School on Saturday, January 8

A 1st grade student on Sunday, January 9

A 6th grade student on Sunday, January 9

A 6th grade student on Sunday, January 9

A 9th grade student on Sunday, January 9

An employee at Salado Middle School on Sunday, January 9

A 2nd grade student on Monday, January 10

A 3rd grade student on Monday, January 10

A 3rd grade student on Monday, January 10

A 5th grade student on Monday, January 10

A 7th grade student on Monday, January 10

An 8th grade student on Monday, January 10

A 9th grade student on Monday, January 10

An 11th grade student on Monday, January 10

An 11th grade student on Monday, January 10

An 11th grade student on Monday, January 10

A 12th grade student on Monday, January 10

An employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary School on Monday, January 10

An employee at Salado Middle School on Monday, January 10

A 1st grade student on Tuesday, January 11

A 3rd grade student on Tuesday, January 11

A 5th grade student on Tuesday, January 11

A 6th grade student on Tuesday, January 11

A 6th grade student on Tuesday, January 11

A 7th grade student on Tuesday, January 11

A 7th grade student on Tuesday, January 11

A 7th grade student on Tuesday, January 11

An 8th grade student on Tuesday, January 11

A 9th grade student on Tuesday, January 11

An 11th grade student on Tuesday, January 11

A 12th grade student on Tuesday, January 11

An employee at Salado High School on Tuesday, January 11

A 1st grade student on Wednesday, January 12

A 1st grade student on Wednesday, January 12

A 4th grade student on Wednesday, January 12

A 4th grade student on Wednesday, January 12

A 6th grade student on Wednesday, January 12

A 7th grade student on Wednesday, January 12

An 8th grade student on Wednesday, January 12

An 8th grade student on Wednesday, January 12

An employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary School on Wednesday, January 12

Bell County Health Department reports that as of Jan. 11, there are 3,376 active COVID-19 cases in the county with 425 reported on Jan. 11 along. There have been 38,588 cases reported with 759 deaths reported in the county.

As of Jan. 9, there are 148 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that, there are 30 patients in intensive care, leaving three beds in ICU in Bell County hospitals.

There will be free vaccination events Jan. 14, 15 and 16 at both rest areas on I-35 south of Salado, 16801 I-35, Salado. No insurance or registration is required.

Hours are noon-6 p.m. Jan. 14, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 15 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 16.