Salado ISD Unexpired term candidates on values, administration

Two candidates have filed for one two-year unexpired term on the Salado Independent School District Board of Trustees, As a manner of introducing them to our readers, we asked the following questions. Their answers are below, in order of appearance on the Ballot for May 7 election.

Question 1: What are the values you will bring to the SISD board of trustees, if elected, and how will they make an impact? (200 words)

Question 2: Is there an appropriate level/number of administrators in Salado ISD? Too many? Too few? If this is identified as being an issue, how can this be addressed by the Board? (200 words)

Question 3: Do you support Salado ISD Central Administration? If so, why? If not, why not and what can be done to improve it? (200 words)

Question 4: What makes you the right candidate for the position right now? (200 words)

Christi Carlson

Question 1: I value and will uphold objective truths. I believe in God, America, families, community and freedom. I genuinely care about people. I am honest and ethical, I will advocate for what is right even if it is not popular.

Question 2: Annually and throughout the year, the school board is to review and approve contracts of employees and job duties. We should make sure we have an appropriate amount of administrators, but not so many administrators that our budget can not accommodate having enough well compensated and supported teachers and aides.

Question 3: I support our schools and our community, as a board member I will help hold our leaders accountable to be the best that we can be. We should take a respectful but honest look at this; are the duties appropriately distributed and are they being carried out and fulfilled in a way that we are proud of? Are we doing what is best for the children? Are we being good stewards with our taxpayers’ money when we pay for these positions?

Question 4: I care. I am aware of current events in and outside of Salado that can, currently do, and will affect Salado schools, staff, children, families, and taxpayers. I am giving of my time and energy, and I am not afraid of addressing hard issues.

I am honest, hardworking, fiscally responsible, experienced and compassionate in communication with individuals and families, and proactive in addressing concerns. I do not seek to serve selfishly but rather for the protection of our great community and family values!

Chris Diem

Question 1: I truly believe that public education can be a pathway to success and an equalizer for every single student enrolled, and in Salado ISD, I want every child and every parent to believe that as well. Your background doesn’t matter; if you want to go to college, we’ll help you get there. If you want to go into a trade or join the military, we should do the same. I want Salado ISD to be a district that provides for a diverse set of needs and allows each student to succeed to the greatest extent of their abilities.

I seek to live my life in a way that lives up to my faith beliefs and honors my family. I hold myself to a very high standard of professionalism and character, and should I be elected this weekend to the Board of Trustees, that will hold true in that capacity as well.

Question 2: The appropriate number of administrators truly varies by the size and needs of the district. I have worked in districts with multiple assistant superintendents and, when I was hired in Salado ISD in 2012, there was only one true central administrator. As the district has grown, I believe it has done a good job of hiring administrators to address the expanding needs of Salado ISD. In the last 10 years, we have added administrators to oversee curriculum and instruction, special education, and the physical needs of the districts. These were all appropriate additions and the individuals in those positions will play crucial roles in addressing the future needs of Salado ISD.

Should additional positions be recommended by our central administration, it will be incumbent upon the Board of Trustees to ask the tough questions to justify those hirings. These positions bring with them higher salaries than a classroom teacher; however, if done correctly, they can also have significant added value to the district by providing additional support, knowledge, and talent that can ultimately be a benefit for our staff and students.

Question 3: Yes I do. While I have not worked with all of them professionally, I have worked closely with Dr. Novotny and Dr. Aycock and know that they are not only excellent at their jobs, but they are excellent people as well. I have seen them both work tirelessly for the good of the students who occupy our classrooms, the parents that send their children to school each day and trust that they will be taken care of, and the teachers and staff that give it their all day in and day out. I am incredibly thankful that we have them both in Salado ISD.

Due to this established relationship, I feel very comfortable being able to question policies I don’t agree with and ask tough questions before casting my vote. While I largely agree with the direction the school district is heading, there have been topics, both in my time as Principal and more recently, where I didn’t see eye to eye with suggested policy. In those situations, I was also able to have a productive conversation with Dr. Novotny and I am confident that will continue to be the case.

Question 4: With 20 years of experience in education, to include time as a Principal in Salado ISD, I am confident that I can step on to the board and be a productive member from the first meeting. I have committed my professional life to public education and see this opportunity to be elected to the school board as a way to continue that service. In the last 4 years, I have been a member of both the Student Health Advisory Committee and the District Based Decision Making Committee, which has allowed me to see the current needs of the district and work towards solutions to those challenges. As a parent, I have taken every chance I could to volunteer at school, whether that be as a Watch Dog, on field trips, or on field day. I have gotten to know the students and their families, both through those experiences and in 5 seasons as a coach in Salado Youth Sports. I am prepared to serve this community and ask for your vote this Saturday.