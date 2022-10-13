Salado JV Lady Eagles score a perfect 15 at District

Salado JV Girls scored a perfect 15 and had the top 15 runners in the District Meet at Waco Connally on Oct. 10.

Rylee Young led the pack with her time of 13:37.4.

Cassie Vargas followed with a time of 14:04.4. Ellie Mescher was third with a time of 14:16.4. Madyson Rosamond was fourth with a time of 14:37.4 and Sydney Lange was fifth with a time of 14:41.3.

Also running for Salado were Sofia Cadenas, sixth, 14:49.8; Reese Lange, seventh, 14:51.6; Zimri Lebaron, eighth, 14:53.4; Serenity Jirasek, ninth, 14:55.5; Ashlyn Williams, 10th, 14:58.4; Kate Neas, 11th, 15:12.7; Katelyn Valdez, 12th, 15:15.9; Maddy Schulz, 13th, 15:46.5; Evelyn Ackerman, 14th, 15:55.6; Evelyn Wickert, 15th, 15:56.8; Anna James, 18th, 16:29.2; Payton Cunningham, 19th, 16:32.4; Mady Serna, 27th, 17:10.5; Claire Gouveia, 33rd, 17:35.5; Allyson Gouveia, 35th, 18:01.8; Kirstine Carstens, 38th, 18:18.0.