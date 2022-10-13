Salado Village Voice

Salado JV Lady Eagles score a perfect 15 at District

Salado JV Girls scored a perfect 15 and had the top 15 runners in the District Meet at Waco Connally on Oct. 10.

JV girls are District Champions: (Front row, from left) Kate Neas, Mady Schultz, Katelyn Valdez, Evie Wickert, Ellie Mescher, Ashlyn Williams, Anna James (back row, from left): Claire Gouveia, Allyson Gouveia, Zimri Lebaron, Madyson Rosamond, Rylee Young, Sydney Lange, Sofia Cadenas, Cassie Vargas, Payton Cunningham, Kirstine Carstens, Coach Corey Baird

Rylee Young led the pack with her time of 13:37.4.

Cassie Vargas followed with a time of 14:04.4. Ellie Mescher was third with a time of 14:16.4. Madyson Rosamond was fourth with a time of 14:37.4 and Sydney Lange was fifth with a time of 14:41.3.

Also running for Salado were Sofia Cadenas, sixth, 14:49.8; Reese Lange, seventh, 14:51.6; Zimri Lebaron, eighth, 14:53.4; Serenity Jirasek, ninth, 14:55.5; Ashlyn Williams, 10th, 14:58.4; Kate Neas, 11th, 15:12.7; Katelyn Valdez, 12th, 15:15.9; Maddy Schulz, 13th, 15:46.5; Evelyn Ackerman, 14th, 15:55.6; Evelyn Wickert, 15th, 15:56.8; Anna James, 18th, 16:29.2; Payton Cunningham, 19th, 16:32.4; Mady Serna, 27th, 17:10.5; Claire Gouveia, 33rd, 17:35.5; Allyson Gouveia, 35th, 18:01.8; Kirstine Carstens, 38th, 18:18.0.

