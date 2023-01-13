Salado JV Teams host Salado Classic

Salado Soccer Boys JVA/B hosted the 2023 Salado JV Classic Jan. 5-7.
During the tournament they played teams from Ellison, Georgetown, IDEA S. Flores, Lampasas Marble Falls, and Shoemaker.
JVA defeated Ellison 6-1 while JVB fell to Georgetown 2-1 on Jan. 5.
JVA came away with losses to Georgetown (2-1) and IDEA Flores (4-0) on Jan. 5.
Salado ended the tournament on Jan. 7 with three wins out of three. JVB defeated Marble Falls 2-0. JVA defeated Lampasas 3-0, and JVB closed out the tournament with a 5-0 victory over Shoemaker.
The teams are coached by Matthew Figlestahler and Jared Martin.