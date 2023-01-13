Salado JV Teams host Salado Classic

Salado Soccer Boys JVA/B hosted the 2023 Salado JV Classic Jan. 5-7.

Salado JV A Goalkeeper Daniel Chtay goes in for a stop against Georgetown. For more photos from the tournament, visit saladovillagevoice.com. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)



During the tournament they played teams from Ellison, Georgetown, IDEA S. Flores, Lampasas Marble Falls, and Shoemaker.

JVA defeated Ellison 6-1 while JVB fell to Georgetown 2-1 on Jan. 5.

JVA came away with losses to Georgetown (2-1) and IDEA Flores (4-0) on Jan. 5.

Salado ended the tournament on Jan. 7 with three wins out of three. JVB defeated Marble Falls 2-0. JVA defeated Lampasas 3-0, and JVB closed out the tournament with a 5-0 victory over Shoemaker.

The teams are coached by Matthew Figlestahler and Jared Martin.