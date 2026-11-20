By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

The Lady Eagles won the UIL 4A-Div. 1 state volleyball championship tonight here at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

Just not the Lady Eagles we wanted to win it. Decatur earned its eighth state title and third straight by sweeping the Salado Lady Eagles 25-23, 25-21 and 25-21.



Salado lost the first set 25-23 after trailing 7-1 early.

Decatur built a 19-9 lead before Salado got a side out. Salado then ran off eight straight points on Kate Maedgen’s service, including two aces, and blocks by Charli Niu and Mazzy Johnson to get to within one 19-18.

Decatur was able to extend the lead to 24-20. But then Salado scored three straight on kills by Kaylee Bragg, Brylynn Beavers and Ayvah Smith to get within one 24-23.

Decatur won the set on an extended volley.

Salado jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the second set, but that was only time they would lead as Decatur scored four straight points to lead 5-4. Decatur extended its lead to 18-11 before Salado began to chip away with five straight points thanks to a block by Beavers and a kill by Johnson to get to 18-15.



Decatur got to 24-19 but Salado scored two points on a kill by Smith, assisted by Presley Ortega and a block by Naomi Niu to make it 24-21. Decatur called time out and then finished the set on the next play.

Deactur led throughout the third set, jumping out to a 5-0 lead. With kills by Smith and a kill and block by Naomi Niu, Salado got to within one, 5-4.

The teams traded sideouts but Decatur would add a point to its lead on almost every sideout. Salado closed within two with kills by Smith and Bragg, 14-12.

Decatur led by five, 22-17, when Salado closed to within one, 22-21, on back-to-back kills by Bragg, a kill by Johnson and a block by Beavers.

Decatur ran off three straight for the 25-21 win and their third straight title. Decatur has eight state championships.

Tonight was Salado’s first trip to the state final. The Lady Eagles end their season with a 44-7 record as state runners-up.

Kate Maedgen had 2 aces to lead Salado while Presley Ortega and Ayvah Smith had 1 each.

Naomi Niu had 13 kills, followed by Mazzy Johnson, 10, Kaylee Bragg, 7, Ayvah Smith, 7, Brylynn Beavers, 2nd CHarli Niu, 1.

Charli Niu had 30 assists, Presely Ortega, 4, Mazzy Johnson, 1Ayvah Smith, 1.

Presley Ortega had 15 digs, Mazzy Johnson, 10, Ayvah Smith, 9, CHarli Niu, 6, Kate Maedge, 5, Kaylee Bragg, 5, Brylynn Beavers, 1.

Naomi Niu had 4 blocks, Mazzy Johnson, 3, Brylynn Beavers, 2, Ayvah Smith, 2 and Kaylee Bragg, 1.



