Salado Lady Eagles host JV basketball tournament

Salado JV Red Lady Eagles won two of their four games in the Salado Sub Varsity Tournament Dec. 8 and 10, losing twice to tournament champions Rogers.

Salado JV Red was the second place team in the tournament.

SHS JV Red 25

Rogers JV 33

The Lady Eagles JV Red lost to Rogers JV, 33-25, in their first game of the tournament on Dec. 8.

Ainsleigh Liebig led Salado with 8 points.

Also scoring for the Salado girls were Lola Haas, Mechell Estrada and Riley Guthrie, 4 points each, Abigail Klein, 3 points and Brooklyn Williamson, 2 points.

Salado JV Red 50

West JV 31

The girls bounced back in the latter part of the day, beating West JV 50-31.

Leibig led the girls with 27 points. Guthrie followed with 10 points.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Haas and Estrada, 4 points each, Williamson, 3 points and Addison Matthews, 2 points.

SHS JV Red 38

Academy JV 30

Following pool play, Salado JV Red beat Academy JV, 38-30, on Dec. 10. Academy was the winner of Pool 1.

Guthrie led the girls with 17 points. Liebig followed with 10 points. Also scoring for Salado were Brianna Tutor, 8 points, Williamson, 2 points and Matthews, 1 point.

SHS JV Red 24

Rogers JV 42

Salado JV Red Lady Eagles lost to the Rogers JV girls 42-24 in the final of the Salado Sub Varsity Tournament Dec. 10.

Liebig led Salado with 11 points. Also scoring were Matthews and Guthrie, 4 points each, Williamson, 3 points and Tutor, 2 points.

SHS JV Red 23

Burnet JV 28

Salado JV Red Lady Eagles lost to Burnet JV, 28-23, on the road Dec. 6.

Liebig led Salado with 15 points, followed by Williamson, 5 points and Tutor, 3 points.

Salado JV White 33

Holland JV 35

Salado JV White fell to Holland JV 35-33 in the Salado Sub Varsity basketball tournament Dec. 10.

Reese Franks led the girls with 15 points.

Also scoring for Salado were Presli Thompson, 7 points, Corinne Wyche, 4 points, Reagan Connor, 3 points and Haley Yohner, 2 points.

SHS JV White 34

Georgetown 43

Salado JV White lost to Georgetown, 43-34, in the Sub Varsity Tournament Dec. 10.

Franks led Salado with 13 points.

Also scoring were Thompson, 9 points, Kenslee Free and Lily Gillette, 6 points each.