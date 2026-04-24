Salado Village Voice

Behind the arm of freshman pitcher Avery Dunlap, only three Lorena Lady Leopards reached base across two games, as the Salado Lady Eagles swept Lorena in the bi-district round of the 4A-Div. 2 playoffs. Salado mercy ruled the Lady Leopards in both games.

Salado will face Smithville in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Smithville beat La Marque 15-0 in the bi-district round. The Lady Tigers are 21-6-1 on the year and won District 22-4A.

Salado is 25-8-1 on the year.

Game details have not been set.

Zoe Dodge hits a home run against the Lorena Lady Leopards as the Lady Eagles sweep Lorena, 15-0 and 18-0



R H E

LHS 0 1 1

SHS 15 16 0

Salado mercy-ruled Lorena 15-0 in the first game of a best-of-three series at Temple College April 22.

Avery Dunlap pitched five innings, allowing one hit and one walk and striking out 10 batters.

Meanwhile the Lady Eagles hammered Lorena for 16 hits, led by Kamree Shaw, 3 hits, 4 RBIs, and 4 runs.

Kaitlyn Weber followed with 3 hits, 3 RBIs, a walk and 2 runs.

Zoe Dodge had 2 hits, an RBI, a walk and 3 runs.

Kendall Trautmann had 2 hits, an RBI and 2 runs.

Dunlap, had a grand slam home run in the first inning.

Also contributing were Shelby Dodge, a hit and an RBI; Toni Pugh, a hit and an RBI; Kenlee Cervenka, a hit and a run; Ava Urango, a hit and a run; Aubreefa Zammat, a hit and Ayvah Smith, a run.

R H E

SHS 18 21 0

LHS 0 0 5

Avery Dunlap and Kendall Trautmann combined five innings on the mound to no-hit the Lorena Lady Leopards 18-0 April 23 at Temple College.

Dunlap pitched 3 innings, allowing a walk and striking out 8 batters.

Trautmann closed, allowing a walk and striking out 2 batters.

Salado had 21 hits against Lorena, led by Zoe Dodge, 4 hits, including a homerun, 6 RBIs and a run.

Kaitlyn Weber followed with 3 hits, 3 RBIs, a walk and a run.

Also contributing in the win were Kamree Shaw, 2 hits, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Kenlee Cervenka, 2 hits, an RBI, a walk and 3 runs; Dunlap, 2 hits, including a home run, 2 RBIs and a run; Toni Pugh, 2 hits, an RBI and a run; Paisley Friemal, a hit, 2 RBIs and 2 runs; Kendall Trautmann, Emma Oglesby and Aubree Zammat, a hit and a run each; and Emilie Brizendine and Sophie Brizendine, a run each.