Salado Village Voice

The cool fall air set the perfect stage for a great performance on Saturday morning as the Lady Eagles capped off their season with a podium finish at the UIL 4A Girls State Cross Country Championship. Competing against the top programs in Texas, the team’s grit and determination earned them third place in the state, marking a continued history of podium finishes for the Lady Eagles.

Salado Lady Eagles Cross Country (l-r): Athletic Director Paul Baird, Coach Corey Baird, Kenley Vasek, Mayson Morreale, McCall Boyd, Jemma Camp, Sydney Engleking, Cade Harris, Hayden Griesemer, Annalee Bryant. (photo by Royce Wiggin)



Leading the charge was sophomore, McCall Boyd who turned in a sensational performance, finishing 5th overall with a blazing time of 11:20.7 a mark that broke the school record. Boyd’s run not only placed her among the elite runners in the state but also set the tone for the rest of the team’s success.

Senior Cade Harris closed out her high school cross country career in impressive fashion, clocking 11:56 to finish 23rd overall. Following close behind was Annalee Bryant who ran a strong 12:10 for 35th place.

Rounding out the team’s scoring were Sydney Engleking (61st, 12:16) and Jemma Camp (78th, 12:36).

Hayden Griesemer (86th, 12:39), and Mayson Morreale (111th, 13:03) also delivered strong races, showcasing the team’s impressive depth.

With all seven runners pushing through the challenging course, the Lady Eagles’ depth and teamwork propelled them to the podium, an accomplishment that reflects months of dedication and training.

“This group has worked incredibly hard all season. They believed in each other, and the goal they had going into today’s race.”

“To come away as the third-best team in the state is something really special” said Coach Corey Baird.