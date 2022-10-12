Salado Lady Eagles win District Championship

Salado varsity cross country teams won their divisions at the District meet Oct. 10 at Connally and qualified for the Region meet in Huntsville Oct. 24.

Salado varsity girls won their division with the top five runners (all sophomores) all finishing in the top 10 of the race.

Penelope Anderson led the team with her second place finish of 12:32.7 over the two mile course. Ally Ihler followed with a third place finish of 12:45.8. Zoie Adcox was fourth with a time of 12:57.3. Alexa Williams was seventh with a time of 13:19.5. Anna Redelsheimer was ninth was a time of 13:29.6.

Also running for the varsity Lady Eagles were Natalie Burleson, 11th, 13:46.8 and Cade Harris, 12th, 13:54.5.