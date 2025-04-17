The Village of Salado and Salado Public Library District will hold joint elections with in-person early voting beginning April 22 at the Salado ISD Administration Building, 601 N. Main St.



April 22 is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail. May 3 is the last day to receive ballot by mail (by 7 p.m. if envelope is NOT postmarked. May 5 is the last day to receive ballot by mail (by 5 p.m. if envelope IS postmarked.

In-person early voting will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22-25 and April 29; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 26 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 28;.

Election Day, polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 3 at Salado ISD Administration Building, 601 N. Main St. Salado.

The Salado Public Library District election will decide three two-year terms on the Library Board of Directors. Candidates appear in the following ballot order: Stephen Sequeira, Barbara Morris, Dana Rojas, Ray Lindner, BeckyMichele Huppert, Robert J. Macko, Jr., Chris Lanman, Jill C. McKinney.

Every election, Salado Village Voice features a series of introductions of the candidates and questions and answers with the candidates in the weeks leading up to the election.

We asked the candidates the following three questions about what they read and why:

Question 1: What are your favorite genres of reading and why?

Question 2: What is your favorite book to read and why?

Question 3. What is/was your least favorite book to read and why?

Stephen Sequeira



Question 1: My favorite literary genre is fiction, and I particularly enjoy reading classic novels of the Western canon—Les Misérables, The Brothers Karamazov, Moby-Dick, and so on. These books have been elevated to the status of classics because they contain all the characteristics of a great work: keen insights into human nature, absorbing characters, fascinating plots, and stellar writing. Reading a classic novel is a literary feast, akin to enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime meal at a world-class restaurant. We ponder and discuss them for the rest of our lives—a true measure of their greatness.

Question 2: My favorite book is War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy. He does a masterful job weaving geopolitics with interpersonal dynamics in a way that feels seamless. Consequently the scope of the novel is both massive and minute. The book has a cinematic quality thanks to thrilling battle scenes, no doubt, but also to the unmatched ability of Tolstoy to create a sense of immediacy for the reader. He does this by voicing the thoughts of characters as they move through a scene, and by depicting their behavior so tellingly that you recognize their foibles as your own.

Question 3: My least favorite book to read is a tie between East of Eden by John Steinbeck and Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë. Incidentally or not, the reason was the same: both books had characters whose behavior was so monstrous that I found it difficult to finish the novel. (In the case of East of Eden I abandoned it halfway through, unable to stomach Cathy Ames’ grotesqueries.) Perhaps due to my hopeful (naive?) belief that no one is beyond redemption, I struggled to identify with—or even comprehend—these characters who seemed more demon than human.

Barbara Morris



Question 1: As a Trustee on the Salado Public Library Board, I have had the pleasure of witnessing the library’s collection expand to include a diverse range of genres that cater to the varied interests and reading preferences of our patrons; including my personal favorites, nonfiction and historical fiction. It is also important to highlight that the library offers far more than just books. Community members can access the internet, make copies or send faxes, and even have documents notarized, making the library a vital resource hub for Salado residents.

Question 2: The Salado Public Library houses such an extensive and thoughtfully curated collection of books that it’s hard not to find something you love. Thanks to ongoing input from library patrons, many beloved and highly requested titles have been added to the shelves over time. And if you happen to be searching for a specific book that isn’t available, the library offers an invaluable resource—interlibrary loans with neighboring libraries, to help track down exactly what you’re looking for. Just as the library’s collection continues to grow and evolve, so do my own reading interests. This month, my favorite read is The Complete Gardener by Monty Don.

Question 3: What I love most about the Salado Public Library is that it offers something for everyone. Sure, there are books I don’t personally enjoy or that don’t align with my values, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be there. The Library Bill of Rights, published by the American Library Association, states that library resources should serve the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people in the community. I believe that includes books I may not like or agree with. While horror isn’t my genre of choice, it might be yours, and that’s okay, because that’s the beauty of a well-rounded library collection.

Dana Rojas



1. I enjoy fantasy with a strong female lead who destroys an entire realm. Throw in some fairies, vampires, dragons, magic….and I’m transported to another world. A page-turning mystery/thriller with twists and turns that keeps me guessing until the end snags my attention. When the ending isn’t something I expect, I’m intrigued and entertained. I wish I could come up with a shocker ending myself.

I love historical fiction; this type of book humanizes a historical event; an event I may not have learned. I enjoy the history and usually end up going to Google to learn more.

Question 2: The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah is extraordinary. It follows the life of sisters in France during WW2. Both sisters end up fighting secretly in resistance to the Nazi regime and are based on real people who helped those escape France. Her writing style pulls you in quickly and you are engrossed in the courage of each sister, and, as each story unfolds, you root for their bravery. I’d like to imagine I would stand up for what was right; have courage to do what is right…even if my own life was put at risk. It’s inspiring. Read it!

Question 3: I wouldn’t finish a book if it doesn’t bring me joy. I used to not be a “quitter” and force myself to finish a story I started. Just this past year I’ve learned the freedom in not finishing a book that does not serve me. If I’m not intelligently or emotionally stimulated, rooting for the main characters, or not learning something new or waiting for an answer/twist, then why waste my time? Have you seen how long my TBR (to be read) list is? Life’s too short to not be engrossed at least 100-150 pages in.

Ray Lindner



Question 1: I find historical and period fiction a perfect way to relax and to enter a different world (of my choosing!). Novels such as War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy and Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austin reflect their era so well. I find I often become absorbed in the intricacies of a plot and time seems to stand still.

Nonfiction selections are more demanding of attention and thought and not easily skimmed unless searching for specific selections. History is my favorite (Revolutionary War), and historical biographies (Napoleon) personalize their era.

Question 2: As an ongoing read my favorite book is the Bible. It reveals the character of God, the nature of man, and God’s design for our lives.

On a lighter note, my favorite book has changed several times throughout my life. I now find Pride and Prejudice to be my favorite. The witty banter and evolving repartee are the hallmark of this literary masterpiece. The eventual recognition by the two main characters of their own pride and prejudices is a perfect ending to a delightful story.

Question 3: Confession.

For years Pride and Prejudice was my least favorite book. I tried starting the book several times, each during a different period in life. Finally in my 40’s (just a few years ago…not) I forced myself to plough through the opening chapters that had earlier dissuaded me. I soon found myself in a pleasant setting surrounded by a multitude of delightful characters with whom I formed an immediate bond. I have reread the book several times and have also enjoyed three film adaptations of the book.

So, I now have no least favorite book… I’ve learned my lesson!

BeckyMichele Huppert



Question 1: My favorite genres are “fiction” and “non-fiction”. Yes, that is broad. I am an avid reader who reads for many reasons. To name a few: information, inspiration, perspective, self-improvement, and understanding; curiosity, comfort, escapism and humor; by recommendation, demand and request. Most importantly, my reading has enabled me to converse on myriad topics with disparate people, has influenced my writing style, and has enabled me to think critically. All of which has led to valuable friendships and rewarding opportunities. All of which are at the Library. Ask your candidates to show you their library card or recite their card number.

Question 2: There is no singular favorite. My earliest favorite is Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, so much so I wrote the script for the FOSPL “Author Enlightenment” fundraiser last year. This romantic comedy about the danger of bias and misconception has writing and characters that always give me a visceral response. Another is (not 50!) Shades of Grey by Jasper Fforde, a disguised dystopian novel where there is a quiet rebellion against the arbitrary and restricting caste determined by the colors people can perceive. Through the characters, the world is perceived as fantastical until the author cleverly reveals the familiarity.

Question 3: Just as I will read a book hoping I will like it, I purposely have read books knowing I may not. I read Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien because of its endurance, literary influence and cultural impact. The aspects I respect and appreciate are the reasons I didn’t like it. Tolkien verbosely creates a vivid and complete world of fantastical characters and situations for which my imagination is not fully equipped. That said, I did enjoy the movies, because I could see the world, the characters’ attributes, and follow the plots. I can understand its fandom.

Robert J. Macko, Jr.



Question 1: I have always been captivated by history books, finding joy in exploring past events and understanding how they have shaped our world. My degree in History deepened this passion, revealing how historical knowledge enhances our appreciation of cultural and social diversity, and highlights the connections between different cultures. This understanding was further enriched by my military service, where I witnessed firsthand the impact of historical events on various cultures.

Question 2: My most cherished book is “We Were Soldiers Once…And Young.” It offers a vivid and authentic portrayal of the Battle of La Drang in Vietnam. During my deployment to Kunduz, Afghanistan, with the Air Cav, I took this book along to read during our lengthy flights. To my astonishment, our unit had a visit from Bruce Crandall, the Medal of Honor recipient and helicopter pilot featured in the book. He shared his experiences from that time and even signed my copy, making it all the more special.

Question 3: My least favorite book is “Animal Farm.” Its portrayal of characters and events highlights the darker sides of human nature, political manipulation, and the ways revolutions can go awry.

Chris Lanman



Question 1: I am drawn to stories about interesting people, places, and moments in history. Therefore, my genres of choice include history, literary and historical fiction, and, for pure entertainment, mysteries and suspense. There are always new and illuminating things to learn within the pages of a book. Our librarians are helpful in recommending books that fall within a patron’s favorite genre and even deliver their picks to those who are homebound. If I’m stumped on what to read next, I ask our librarians! There is no better place to be entertained while gaining knowledge, empathy, and perspective than a public library.

Question 2: Growing up, I read everything I could find by Leon Uris, James Michener, and John Steinbeck. My curiosity about the world and my love of travel were sparked by reading the epic stories they shared. My recent favorites are tied between “The Worst Hard Time” by Timothy Egan and “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver. These books, one nonfiction and the other a retelling of “David Copperfield” in modern day, bring their characters to life on the page and illuminate the human condition in good times and bad. They both educate and enlighten in beautifully crafted prose. Unforgettable.

Question 3: “Watership Down” comes to mind as my least favorite read. I read it years ago but still remember it because it came so highly recommended, and I expected to love it. However, for me, the characters, (rabbits), and the writing style were not relatable or engaging. I often have this reaction to books and movies in the Fantasy genre, although there have been a few well-written and creative stories, such as “Klara and the Sun,” that resonated with me, so I don’t rule it out completely. This is an example of the importance of choice in a public library. Not everything is for everyone!



Jill C McKinney

Did not reply.