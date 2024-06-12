Salado Village Voice

“If you drive anywhere in Salado,” Chris Fowler said, “you will see her work, right there by the side of the road.”

Fowler, who is the Master of Salado Masonic Lodge #296, was speaking of Tommye Prater. Salado Masonic Lodge #296 presented Prater with the Community Builder Award during a luncheon at the Salado Civic Center on June 8.

Tommye Prater is shown above with Chris Fowler, Worshipful Master of Salado Lodge #296. Photo by Tim Fleischer

The Community Builder Award was designed by the Grand Lodge of Texas to enable local Masonic Lodges to recognize outstanding non-Masons who have distinguished themselves through their service to the community, government, church or synagogue or to humanity. It seeks out those men and women who year in and year out quietly and without fanfare show devotion to their community and its people without the expectation of recognition.

Many lodges present this award annually, but Salado Lodge rarely presents it. It has been almost a decade since it was last presented.

Prater’s name joins a short list that includes Melanie Kirchmeier (2015), Hulda Horton, the late Bob Cottle, and the late Denver Mills as honorees.

Prater has been active in the Salado Ladies Auxiliary (now Salado Ladies Community League) since arriving in Salado. She chaired the Christmas in October event for 12 years. This is the largest fund-raiser for the Ladies League, raising tens of thousands of dollars that are contributed back into the community through donations to efforts such as Heart and Hands Ministries, Salado Family Relief Fund, Salado Museum and others.

“Because of this annual event, the Ladies Auxiliary has given dozens of scholarships to graduating Salado seniors,” Fowler said. “These worthwhile efforts would not be possible if not for the countless hours Tommye spent each year working with local businesses in planning the weekend event.”

“Tommye is an integral part of the Salado Six, which includes Tommye, Joe Oliver, Don Hogue, Mel Williams, the late Hans Fields and our own Salado Lodge Brother Roy Harden,” Fowler said. “They volunteer time to maintain the landscape of public spaces and rights of way throughout the Village, including Sherrill Park on Salado Creek and the entrance to Mill Creek at Main St. and the entrance to the village where we put our circle of flags.”

The Salado Six were the winners of the 2017 Keep Texas Beautiful Awards for Civic Organization Award.

Prater was named the Citizen of the Year by the Salado Chamber of Commerce in 2014.

In 2021, she was named an Environmental Ambassador by the Centex Sustainable Communities Partnership encompassing Fort Cavazos and municipalities in Bell and Coryell Counties.

“You will see her along the Salado creek at Sherrill Park, weed eater in hand as her friend Joe Oliver is behind the wheel of the mower,” Fowler said. “Tommye volunteers 20 hours a week to beautifying the public spaces of the place she calls home.”

“Speaking of the creek, Tommye is the benefactor who flies the flags at Salado Creek, in support of our Lodge efforts to do good things in the community, and because she loves the way they look there,” Fowler said.

Some years ago, the golf course was close to being closed and sold off as lots. “Living in Mill Creek, Tommye didn’t want to see that. Even though she is not a golfer herself — where would she find the time? — she joined with a dozen others to buy and save Mill Creek.”

“She was involved in the renovation of the old Mill Creek restaurant, which now serves as a gathering place called The View at the Creek,” Fowler said. “She believes in community enough that The View is opened up for coffee every Monday morning for neighbors and old friends to catch up and for new friends to be made.”

“Speaking of old and new friends, Tommye flips burgers and hands out drinks for the summer Mill Creek social events, where newcomers and old-timers can come together and build community,” Fowler said.

Even though she has no kids in school, you can also find her on Friday nights at the football stadium volunteering in the concession stand,” he added.

“Salado Masonic Lodge thanks Tommye for all she has done and all that she will continue to do to build community here in our Village,” Fowler said. “This award is only a token of our affection.”

Prater was joined by her sister, daughter and son and friends Joe Oliver and Salado Mayor Bert and Crystal Henry.

“Everything is a group thing,” Prater said. “It’s not one person. It’s all about people.”

When she and her late husband Richard were looking to move to Central Texas, Prater said, “Only place is Salado.”