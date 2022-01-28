Salado police officers receive Life Saving awards

Salado police recognized for efforts on-duty and off-duty

Two Salado police officers — Kaylen Santiago and Chris Dunshie — were recognized during the Jan. 20 Village of Salado Board of Aldermen meeting for their life-saving efforts on duty and off-duty.

On Dec. 15, 2021, at about 1:20 p.m., Officer Santiago responded to a medical call on the northbound service road near Blacksmith Dr. The call came in that the victim, Nita Stubblefield was having a cardiac issue.

Upon her arrival on the scene, Officer Santiago a realized that Stubblefield was in cardiac arrest. She and the driver of the semi-truck, Heath Cole, pulled her from the right front passenger seat and onto the ground where Santiago began CPR compressions.

She did this for about 10 minutes before assistance arrived, according to Salado Police Chief Pat Boone. Officer Lock and Investigator Tulloch from Belton PD arrived to assist, and they began to relieve Santiago with compressions. During this time the AED was deployed and utilized. Officer Wimbush from Belton PD also arrived on scene to assist prior to Salado VFD and AMR EMS. EMS and FD took over for the officers.

“Initially, Stubblefield was not breathing on her own and did not have a pulse,” Chief Boone said of his officer’s quick reaction. “However, due to the officers’ quick actions and life saving measures her heart began beating on its own and she was attempting to breath on her own. Ms. Stubblefield was transported to Baylor Scott & White hospital where she was taken to ICU in critical condition.”

Since this incident I was able to find out the status of Ms. Stubblefield. She was placed in the long-term treatment facility in Temple where she is recovering from her heart attack.

“Without Kaylen’s quick reaction and assistance that she provided along with Officers Lock, Wimbush, and Inv. Tulloch from the Belton Police Department, Ms. Stubblefield would not be here today,” Chief Boone said. “Because of Officer Kaylen Santiago’s action, she will be awarded the Life Saving Award. “

Officers Lock and Wimbush have had their names submitted for life saving awards. Chief Boone said that he will be submitting Investigator Tulloch for the award, as well.

“I reviewed the dash camera and body camera videos from Officer Santiago,” Chief Boone said, “and found that all three of these officers were crucial to saving Ms. Stubblefield’s life.”

On Dec. 12, 2021 at about 2:15 a.m., Officer Chris Dunshie was driving home through Killeen after finishing a 12-hour work shift with the Salado Police Department.

He was driving his personal vehicle when he witnessed a crash in the opposite direction of travel on I-14 near the Jasper overpass. Officer Dunshie stopped his truck on the westbound side of the highway and called 911.

He jumped over the concrete barrier and ran over to the GMC SUV where he found it unoccupied and with airbags deployed. Officer Dunshie found the driver lying in the lanes of traffic. The driver was unresponsive and appeared to not have a pulse.

Officer Dunshie immediately recognized that where this person was lying in the road had the potential of being run over by the highway traffic due to the low lighting of the area. Officer Dunshie rolled the person over and dragged him from the highway where he performed life saving steps to attempt to save this persons life.

KPD and KFD arrived on scene and Officer Dunshie advised the traffic investigator, Officer Fred Baskett of what he saw and what he did.

Officer Dunshie also had a crash camera on his vehicle that captured the crash.

Officer Dunshie provided KPD with an Assist Another Agency Report (SPD22106384) and a copy of the videos from his dash camera the following day.

“I contacted KPD Traffic Investigator, Officer Baskett and found out that the driver of the vehicle was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple where he was in ICU under critical but stable condition,” Chief Boone said. “I later learned that the driver was able to walk out of the hospital about a week after this incident. The driver was identified as Neil Gustafsson.

“I believe that without Chris’s quick reaction and assistance,” Chief Boone said, “the outcome of this crash would have been much more severe for the driver. Chris quite possibly saved his life. Because of Officer Chris Dunshie action he will be awarded the Life Saving Award.”