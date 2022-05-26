Salado seniors earn $1.4 million in scholarships

Salado High School honored graduating seniors during its scholarship awards night May 17, announcing $1, 374, 151 in scholarships.

The following students were honored:

Adams, Josh, Eagle Pride Award.

Aycock, Michaela, Bartlett Electric Scholarship, Bell County Texas Democratic Scholarship, Don Cunningham Memorial Scholarship and Salado Education Foundation.

Bagley, Ethan, Salado Education Foundation and Salado Masonic Lodge Scholarship.

Cadenas, Abel, Don Cunningham Memorial Scholarship, Salado Education Foundation, Salado Masonic Lodge Scholarship and Sherwood Scholars.

Casper, Kaitlyn, Foster Family Scholarship, National Honor Society and Salado Education Foundation.

Chambliss, Cooper, National Math and Science Initiative STEM Star Award, Salado Education Foundation and Salado Lions Club.

Cole, Kamiann, Altrusa International of Temple.

Cottle, Kylee, Altrusa International of Temple, Lowell Randolph Memorial Bell County Youth Fair and Salado Education Foundation.

Craddick, Emory, Presidential Merit Scholarship.

Davila, Arthur, Federal Pell Grant, Federal SEOG Grant, Regent’s Scholarship, Texas Grant – Initial and TX Public Education Grant Grant – Res.

Davis, Casey, Baylor Distinguished Award and Salado Education Foundation.

Deen, Kymberleigh, Salado Education Foundation.

Dockray, Colton, 2nd in Division for Fishing, Central Texas Homebuilders Association, Lake LBJ – 3rd Place Fishing, Lake Stillhouse – 3rd Place Fishing and Salado Youth Fair Boosters.

Edwards-Sarver, Sean Michael, Salado Education Foundation.

Fariss, Hailey, Bell County Retired School Employees Associationy, Darlene Kirk Memorial Scholarship, Salado Education Foundation and Texas State Merit Scholarship.

Fossett, Ashlyn, ACU Endowed Scholarship, National Merit Commended Scholar, Presidential Scholarship and Royce L. Money Chancellor Award for Academic Excellence.

Fossum, Megan, Anonymous Award, Merit Scholarship and Salado Education Foundation.

Fossum, Avery, Anonymous Award, Salado Area Republican Women and Salado Education Foundation.

Foster, Hunter, Mary Hodges Scholarship Award – Salado Ladies Community League and Salado Education Foundation.

Giganti, Victoria, Salado Masonic Lodge Scholarship and Softball Scholarship.

Gilmore, Anne, Bell County Youth Fair, Burt Smith Rotary International Scholarship, Darlene Kirk Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society and Salado Education Foundation.

Goings, Josh, ”Leadership, Academic, and Athletic Scholarships.”

Gonzalez, Joseph, Don Cunningham Memorial Scholarship and Paul T. Sanford Memorial Scholarship.

Grant, Emma, Jarrell American Legion, Salado Education Foundation and Salado Area Republican Women.

Haire, Hutton, Legacy Scholarship and Salado Education Foundation.

Hempel, Dillan, Bell Grant Scholarship and Powerlifitng Scholarship.

Hill, Beau, Anglers for Aidan, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, ETBU Academic Scholarship, Salado Eagles Booster Club Scholarship: Outstanding Male Athlete and Salado Education Foundation.

Humphreys, Matti, Salado Education Foundation.

Ihler, Brady, Chancellor Scholarship.

King, Sydney, Bartlett Electric Scholarship, Central Texas Republican Women, Don Cunningham Memorial Scholarship, Salado Education Foundation and Unit Scholarship.

Konarik, Kenslee, Angelo State University Basketball Scholarship – Full Tuition, Salado Eagles Booster Club Scholarship: Outstanding Female Athlete and Tyrone A. Johnson Memorial Scholarship.

Lancaster, Marissa, Crusader Scholarship, Honors Scholarship and Tuition Equalization Grant.

Lopez, Marisol, Academic Scholarship, Crusader Scholarship, Salado Education Foundation and Tuition Exchange Program – Full Tuition Cost.

Marquis, Carter, Bell County Youth Fair Scholarship.

Medina, Alan, Salado Education Foundation and Salado Masonic Lodge Scholarship.

Miller, Kayden, 2nd in Division for Fishing, Lake LBJ – 3rd Place Fishing and Lake Stillhouse – 3rd Place Fishing.

Morris, Cameron, Jarrell American Legion and Salado Education Foundation.

Oas, Zachary, John C. Stevens Scholarship – ACU, Salado Band Boosters and Salado Education Foundation.

Oyler, Savannah, Salado Education Foundation.

Padleski, Waylon, Salado Education Foundation and Tarleton President’s Guaranteed Scholarship.

Pauer, Maria, Don Mackie Memorial Scholarship and Salado Education Foundation.

Pittman, Macie, Rajun Owen Memorial Scholarship.

Razo, Kailonee, Jim Hodgin Memorial Scholarship and Salado Education Foundation.

Rocha, Andrew, Salado Band Scholarship and Salado Education Foundation.

Sandor, Beau, Salado Education Foundation.

Scarborough, Elise, Salado Lions Club Scholarship.

Scott, Cooper, Temple-Belton Board of Realtors (TBBOR) Scholarship.

Simmonds, Molly, Salado Education Foundation, Salado Masonic Lodge Scholarship and UNT Eagle Excellence Scholar Award.

Sirmon, Caleb, Academics Excellence Scholarship.

Small, Nate, Central Texas Mayflower Society, LeTourneau Academic Scholarship and Salado Education Foundation.

Soto, Jerry, Temple College Music Major Scholarship.

Sula, Lauren, Salado Education Foundation.

Teer, Caelen, Salado Education Foundation and Salado Masonic Lodge Scholarship.

Thomas, Charley, Bayleigh Ringo Memorial Scholarship, Merit Scholarship and Salado Education Foundation.

Thompson, Kendall, Go Texan Bell County Youth Fair, Salado Education Foundation, Salado Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Salado Youth Fair Boosters and State Fair of Texas Scholarship.

Villafranco, Stephen, Don Cunningham Memorial Scholarship and Paul T. Sanford Memorial Scholarship.

Vincent, Ross, Salado Education Foundation.

Watkins, Aubrey, Michael Gamble Scholarship , National Merit Scholarship Finalist – The University of Arizona and Salado Education Foundation.

Weathers, Aidan, Jarrell American Legion and Salado Masonic Lodge Scholarship.

Williams, Nolan, Baseball Scholarship.

Willingham, Laura, Salado Education Foundation.

Wilson, Brady, Anglers for Aidan and Luther Scholarship.

Wilson, Aiden, Salado Education Foundation.