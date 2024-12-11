Salado Village Voice

Experience the magic of Christmas in the idyllic Village of Salado during its 64th Annual Salado Christmas Stroll historically held the first two weekends of December and presented by the Salado Chamber of Commerce.

Dozens of decorated boutiques open their doors for you to enjoy Late Night Shopping Friday and Saturday until 9 p.m. (or later) and Sunday until 5 p.m. Dec. 13-15.

Salado’s Boutiques will be well stocked with a variety of unique merchandise, so you are sure to find something for everyone on your Christmas list. Make your way from shop to shop with ease as you sip hot cocoa strolling down Main Street’s beautifully lighted sidewalks.

Horse Drawn Carriage Rides will guide you down Main Street most weekends as you take in all the lights, sounds and warmth of the season.

Live Nativity

On Dec. 13-14, The “Greatest Story Ever Told” comes to life Friday and Saturday evenings during the 64th Annual Salado Christmas Stroll. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Salado presents their Live Nativity at 210 South Main Street. Christmas Carol

A long-standing tradition during the Salado Christmas Stroll is Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Tablerock Amphitheatre of Salado will present their 31st Annual Performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”. The show begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14. Tickets for the show will be available for purchase online at CentralTexasTickets.com.

A Christmas Carol will have a cast and crew of more than 60 zealous actors and polished crew members to entertain the masses.

Ticket sales at the gate will be sold starting at 6 p.m. with the performance beginning at 7 p.m. Adults $15, Students $10, Child (12 & under) $5.

For information about group tickets (20 or more) call (254) 308-2200.

Popcorn, nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate and funnel cakes will be ready for the concession stand to open at 6 p.m.

Christmas Market

Saturday Dec. 14, head on over to Barrow Brewing Company and browse local handmade crafts at their Christmas Market, as you enjoy live music, tasty beverages, and food trucks. The Christmas Market will be held noon-6 p.m.

Yuletide Market at The Venue

Santa Claus is coming to the Inn on the Creek Yuletide Market at The Venue by Inn on the Creek , located at College St.

The Yuletide Market will be open 12-10 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14 and 12-4 p.m. Dec. 15.

Explore over 15 unique vendors offering a variety of holiday treasures.

Live Entertainment at The Shed Restaurant Courtyard

Experience the smooth sounds of Rodney Howell as he performs Christmas Jazz at The Shed courtyard on Dec. 13

Rodney Howell will also be performing at Alexander’s Restaurant 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

Santa Claus is Coming to The Venue by Inn on the Creek Yuletide Market!

Santa will be at The Venue 4-6 p.m. Dec. 14. Bring the kids to enjoy delicious hot cocoa and capture the moment with your camera alongside Santa himself.

Santa Sponsor, Here at Home, and Inn on the Creek are also accepting donations to support the Salado Community Foundation to raise money for the new Salado Senior Center. Inn on the Creek will match up to the first $2,000 collected. Your contributions will help make a difference in our community.

Enjoy Christmas Jazz with the talented Mike Hamilton at The Shed courtyard 6-8 p.m. Dec. 14.

Christmas Classics with Michael Alexandersson will perform Christmas Classics 8-10 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Yuletide Market. In The Shed courtyard, Alexandersson will perform classic holiday tunes from Frank Sinatra to Bobby Darin to Elvis Presley and more.

Michael was a recent contestant on NBC’s The Voice, Season 26, where he was a part of Snoop Dogg’s team. Don’t miss this chance to see him live.

There will be free parking throughout the Village of Salado, including the Salado Civic Center, Brookshire Brothers, First Baptist Church of Salado, Church of Christ and more.

Salado Stroll Schedule December 13-15 2024