Salado Village Voice

By Sophia Fahleson

STILLWATER, Okla. – On Sept. 4, a Salado student was honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with academic scholarship support for the 2024-2025 academic year.

These scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students receive from the Ferguson College and its academic departments. Students from all areas of study are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.

Bekah Sutton, who is studying Animal Science, received the Joseph Fleming Memorial Freshman Scholarship.

“We are proud to support new students as they begin their academic careers in the Ferguson College of Agriculture,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “We look forward to seeing the contributions they will make within our college and at OSU. We are grateful for our donors and friends who support these scholarships and our students.”