Salado Village Voice

Salado High track teams won the Varsity Boys, Varsity Girls and JV Girls divisions at the District 24-4A track meet April 8-9, while the JV Boys won second place in their division

Varsity Boys win District

Salado Eagles won the District 24-4A track meet in dominant fashion April 8-9, scoring 187 points. Jarrell was second place with 119 points and Marble Falls third with 103.

(Photos by Tim Fleischer)

Max Gist won the High Jump at the 24-4A Track Meet.

Individual track

3200M Run: Seth Anderson, first, 9:32.00; Coulson Boyd, second, 9:41.18.

800M Run: Daniel Anderson, second, 1:58.42; Seth Anderson, third, 1:59.13.

100M Hurdles: Chase Adams, second, 15.36; Max Gist, fourth, 15.87.

400M Dash: Eli Barker, fourth, 51.82.

300M Hurdles: Max Gist, second, 41.28; Chase Adams, third, 41.27.

200M Dash: Dylan Jiminez, fourth, 22.76.

1600M Run: Seth Anderson, first, 4:28.59; Coulson Boyd, second, 4:30.554; Daniel Anderson, third, 4:40.97.

Relays

4X100 Relay: Dylan Jiminez, Max Gist, Brayden Dildine, Gabe Merriman, fourth, 43.79.

4X200: Charlie Watkins, Gabe Merriman, Brayden Dildine, Dylan Jiminez, third, 1:31.90.

4X400M Relay: Eli Barker, Gabe Merriman, Coulson Boyd, Daniel Anderson, first, 3:27.98.

Field Events

Discus: Owen Gunter, third, 125-8.

High Jump: Max Gist, first, 6-4; Gabe Merriman, second, 6-4.

Long Jump: Dillan Jiminez, third, 20-3.75.

Pole Vault: Carter Morris, first, 13-6; Luke Bauser, third, 13-6; Easton Bullock, fourth, 12-0.

Shot Put: Owen Gunter, second, 41-5.50.

Triple Jump: Elijah Burke, sixth, 39-6.

Varsity Girls win District Track Meet

Salado Lady Eagles won the 24-4A District Track Meet, racking up 276 points with Jarrell coming second place with 98 points and Burnet in third place with 81 points. The meet was held at Burnet High School.



(Photo by Tim Fleischer)

Kaylee Bragg won the High Jump at the District 24-4A Track Meet.

Following are the results for individuals and relay teams:

Individual Track

3200 Meter Run: McCall Boyd, personal best, first, 11:18.85; Cade Harris, second, 11:55.38.

800 Meter Run: Annalee Bryant, first, 2:17.28; Hayden Griesemer, second, 2:20.86; Sydney Engleking, third, 2:23.27.

100M Hurdles: Grace Tipping, third, 16.35; Aubri Heck, fourth, 16.75.

100M Dash: Payton Ortega, second, 12.43; Ayvah Smith, third, 12.49; Kamree Shaw, fourth, 12.63.

400M Dash: Paige Stock, first, 56.99; Annalee Bryant, second, 58.78; Jemma Camp, fifth, 1:01.70.

300M Hurdles: Presley Ortega, first, 46.61.

200M Dash: Payton Ortega, second, 25.65.

1600M Run: McCall Boyd, first, 5:08.88; Cade Harris, second, 5;21.08; Hayden Griesemer, fourth, 5:32.73.

Relays

4X100M Relay: Malaysia Phillips, Kamree Shaw, Ayvah Smith, Payton Ortega, first, 48.30.

4X200M Relay: Kendall Trautmann, Malaysia Phillips, Kaylee Bragg, Ayvah Smith, second, 1:45.54.

4X400M Relay: Paige Stock, Presley Ortega, Kaylee Bragg, Annalee Bryant, first, 4:00.11.

Field Events

Discus: Natalie Smith, first, 100-5; Reese Lange, fourth, 93-2; Leighton Mayberry, fifth, 88-1.

High Jump: Kaylee Bragg, first, 5-2; Ayvah Smith, second, 5-0; Grace Tipping, third, 4-10.

Long Jump: Payton Ortega, second, 17-8.5; Ayvah Smith, third, 17-4.

Pole Vault: Annalee Bryant, first, 10-0; Kendall Trautmann, fourth, 8-6.

Shot Put: Gabby Miranda, second, 31-10; Reese Lange, fifth, 29-8.5.

Triple Jump: Presley Ortega, second, 36-7; Payton Ortega, fourth, 36-5.

JV girls win District

Salado Lady Eagles JV won the District 24-4A track meet April 8-9 in Burnet, scoring 138 points.

Individual Track

3200M Run: Mayson Morreale, first, 12:43.17.

800M Run: Blake Matthews, first, 2:35.75; Isabela Brauchle, fifth, 2:42.97.

100M Hurdles: Alex Rodgers, first, 18.34.

400M Dash: Blake Matthews, first, 1:03.68.

200M Dash: Harper Krause, first, 27.75; Annabelle Schwartz, fourth, 28.65.

1600M Run: Mayson Morreale, first, 5:49.57.

Relays

4X100M Relay: Harper Krause, Sophia Patton, Alex Rodgers, Annabelle Schwartz, third, 53.63.

4X200M Relay: Harper Krause, Sophia Patton, Alex Rodgers, Annabelle Schwartz, second, 1:54.27.

4X400M Relay: Irlana Pla, Isabela Brauchle, Mayson Morreale, Blake Matthews, first, 4:31.89.

Field Events

Long Jump: Annabelle Schwartz, second, 14-3.25.

Shot Put: Addi Nobles, first, 32-10.75.

Triple Jump: Blake Matthews, third, 29-7.

JV Boys place second in district meet

Salado Eagles JV placed second in the 24-4A Track Meet April 8-9 in Burnet, scoring 132 points behind Marble Falls with 161 points. Lampasas was third with 104 points.

Individual Track

3200M Run: Jackson Camp, first, 10:58.96.

800M Run: Brody DeLukie, second, 2:08.76.

110M Hurdles: Matthew Johnson, third, 18.31.

100M Dash: Roman Howard, fourth, 11.76.

400M Dash: Asa Gooden, second, 53.82.

300M Hurdles: Matthew Johnson, third, 45.38.

1600M Run: Jackson Camp, first, 4:54.63.

Relays

4X100M Relay: Will Ransom, Asa Gooden, Andrew Patton, Roman Howard, fourth, 45.63.

4X200M Relay: Willa Ransom, Tyson White, Andrew Patton, Roman Howard, fifth, 1:39.04.

4X400M Relay: Gage Snodgrass, Brody DeLukie, Asa Gooden, Kaiden Allen, 3:42.15.

Field Events

Discus: Sam Nail, fifth, 96-3; Case Mayberry, sixth, 92-10.

Long Jump: King Tobe, third, 18-11.50; Asa Gooden, fifth, 18-6.5.

Pole Vault: Braedan Lynch, first, 9-6; Calvin Adinaro, second, 9-0.

Shot Put: Riley Boothe, third, 37-8.5.

Triple Jump: Asa Gooden, second, 40-0.