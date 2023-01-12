Salado Wrestlers medal at CenTex, host Killeen boys

Salado High School’s Wrestling Team had three medalists at the 48-Team CenTex Tournament Jan. 6-7 at Austin’s Delco Center.

Senior Cavahn Wilson (215 pound weight class) and Freshman Keagan Sieracki (113) both advanced to the Championship Finals and placed second.

Sophomore Nathaniel Rechtfertig (126) made it to the consolation finals and placed fourth.

The Eagles finished 10th as a team out of the field of 48.

Adding to team point totals with wins were: Zackary Manthie, Landon Blackwell, Ryland Woods, Rocco Purcell, Daniel Fisher and Alyssa Neagle.

Prior to the CenTex Tournament, Salado hosted Killeen High School on Jan. 4 for boys matches.

In that, Zachary Nanthie 144 pounds, had two wins. Rocco Purcell 132 lbs., won a match. Carter Schulz, 165 lbs., had two wins. Caden Weir, 136 lbs., won a match. Cavahn Wilson, 215 lbs., had two wins. Landon Blackwell, 285 lbs., won a match.