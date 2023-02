Sam Stephens of Salado passed away January 26, 2023 at the age of 78.

Sam Stephens

He was born in Texas in 1944.

Stephens owned and operated Salado Air and Heat for more than 30 years.

He was married to Madge Stephens for 58 years at the time of his death.

He is survived by his widow, three children, Ronda Curtis and Sandy Stephens and son Sam Everett Stephens, seven grand children and 12 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 12.