Every year, Salado Village Voice introduces the candidates for Salado ISD Board of Trustees and then hosts a series of questions and answers with them. This year, there are three three-year terms on the board up for election with five candidates, as they appear on the ballot: Will Tipping, James Larremore, Cade Morris, Scott Law and Eric Malmin. Savannah Hennig is running unopposed for a one-year unexpired term.’ Here are the questions we asked each of the candidates: 1. At what is our school district as a whole doing very well? What areas need improvement? (200 words) 2. What is the role of school board members in their relationship to the Superintendent and administrators? How is our Superintendent doing? 100 words 3. How will you handle complaints brought to you directly from a parent or community member? 100 words

Will Tipping



Question 1: School board members set the vision, adopt policy, approve the budget, and hold the superintendent accountable for results. The school board does not manage day to day operations or direct staff. The superintendent leads district operations, supervises administrators, and implements board priorities.

Dr. Novotny’s greatest strength is communication. While I haven’t always agreed with every decision, he has been approachable, willing to listen, and open to discussion. He has provided perspective I may not have considered, even if we didn’t reach the same conclusion. Transparency and accessibility is key to building trust and is a must in order to best serve our students and community.

Question 2: A board member should listen respectfully and thank the parent for sharing without making promises or judgement. It is important not to investigate or intervene directly. Instead, the parent should be encouraged to follow the chain of command, starting with the staff member involved, or the supervising administrator if they’ve already addressed it at that level. Concerns can then be directed to Dr. Novotny who maintains an open door policy and is accessible to anyone in the community. Board members should encourage the use of the districts formal complaint process if needed, maintain confidentiality and avoid directing staff while ensuring concerns are addressed appropriately.

Question 3: Our district is performing very well in providing a well-rounded student experience and maintaining a strong culture of excellence. We consistently perform at a high level in UIL Lone Star Cup standings, reflecting success across academics, athletics, and fine arts. Salado High School is also ranked #2 out of the 20 area high schools by U.S. News & World Report, and we have the highest college readiness scores among those schools-clear indicators that our students are well prepared for life after graduation.

At the same time, our TEA ratings show room for growth-B ratings at the elementary and middle school, a C at the high school, and a B overall. We must continue to improve test scores and increase our Career College Military Readiness (CCMR) outcomes. The addition of a 5th pathway for earning college credit, along with opening our new high school and expanded facilities to offer more CTE courses, will position us to further strengthen those results as we build on our strengths.

James Larremore



Question 1: Salado ISD is a strong district with a clear commitment to students, teachers, and community. One of its greatest strengths is the culture, there is a genuine sense that people care about kids and want to do what’s right for them. We see that in the classroom, in extracurricular programs, and in the way our community consistently shows up to support schools. Our teachers and staff work hard every day, and our students benefit from that dedication.

At the same time, like any growing district, there are areas where we can improve. One of the biggest opportunities is increasing transparency and engagement in the decision-making process. I believe more of the district’s work should happen in open meetings, with thoughtful discussion and clear communication so the community understands not just the decisions, but the reasoning behind them.

We can also continue refining how we evaluate programs and initiatives to ensure we are using resources as effectively as possible. My goal is to support what we do well while asking the right questions to help the district grow stronger, more transparent, and even more aligned with the expectations of our community.

Question 2: The role of a school board member is governance, not management. The board sets vision, establishes policy, and holds the Superintendent accountable for results, while respecting the professional expertise of administrators to carry out daily operations.

That relationship works best when there is trust, clear communication, and a willingness to ask thoughtful, sometimes difficult questions in the right setting and on the record and in service of students.

Our Superintendent has helped maintain a strong district culture and continued stability during growth. Like any district, there are opportunities to improve, and the board’s role is to support that progress through clarity, accountability, and alignment.

Question 3: First, I will listen. Parents and community members deserve to feel heard and respected, especially when it comes to their children and their schools.

At the same time, I will follow proper channels. School board members should not bypass campus or district leadership or attempt to resolve individual situations directly. Instead, I will guide individuals to the appropriate administrator while ensuring their concern is acknowledged and taken seriously.

If I see patterns or systemic issues, I will bring those forward to the board for discussion in an open and appropriate setting. My goal is to be accessible, but also to protect a system that operates with fairness, consistency, and accountability.

Cade Morris



Question 1: Salado ISD is, by nearly any metric, one of the top school districts in Texas. Our students consistently compete at elite levels across a wide range of academic and extracurricular activities. If you’ve ever attended a scholarship ceremony prior to commencement, you know they can take hours because of the sheer number of scholarships our students earn.

What has stood out to me most over the years, though, is the type of students we have in Salado. Most students I meet in our community are respectful, hardworking, accountable, confident, and goal oriented. These character traits reflect a strong support system both at home and within our schools, with parents who are involved and educators who invest in their students every single day.

As I reflect on the retirement of longtime teacher and coach Melvin Bates, it highlights something we should strive to replicate across our district. His decades of service represent the kind of long-term commitment that benefits not just students, but the entire community. We should be working toward a school system where more educators are able and motivated to build those same lasting careers in Salado. That means continuing to invest in competitive pay, strong support, and a positive environment that encourages great teachers to stay and grow here over the long term.

Question 2: A key responsibility of the school board is hiring and evaluating the Superintendent. The board sets the vision, goals, and expectations for the district, and the Superintendent executes that vision and is evaluated based on results. A strong, positive working relationship built on trust and communication is important, but roles must remain clear. The Superintendent leads day-to-day operations, while the board provides oversight and sets direction.

Dr. Novotny has done a strong job leading Salado ISD through a period of extreme growth, funding challenges, and increasing facility demands. The board should support his leadership while maintaining accountability and focusing on students, teachers, and taxpayers.

Question 3: First, I would listen. If a parent or community member feels strongly enough to reach out, they deserve the time and respect to be heard. While school board members are not responsible for day to day operations, I believe it’s important to help connect them with the appropriate administrator or staff member who can best address their concerns. Just as important, I would follow up to ensure their issue was handled and that they felt heard. Building community trust with the school board is important and a priority for me.

Scott Law



Question 1: Salado ISD has much to be proud of. We have dedicated teachers, hardworking students, supportive families, and a community that cares deeply about achievement in academics, extracurriculars and character development. There is a strong foundation here, and that matters. At the same time, good is not good enough if we want to be known for excellence.

We need to continue improving academic outcomes across the district while also strengthening engagement, culture, and transparency in all things—our results, struggles, shortfalls, and our opportunities. A healthy district should communicate honestly about where it is winning and where it still needs work. We should be focused on teacher recruitment and retention, competitive support for staff, strong classroom environments, and expanded pathways that prepare students for the future, including CTE and readiness for an AI-shaped world. Students not only need to learn but more importantly need to learn to think.

Like Salado itself, the SISD needs to determine who it wants to become. To become a district known for excellence, it will take all of us—parents, students, teachers, administrators, and board members—defining and prioritizing desired outcomes, working harder and working together with high standards and shared purpose. I believe this is possible.

Question 2: The board governs; the superintendent and administrators manage day-to-day operations. I serve on multiple boards and I work for a board, so I understand that executives—including superintendents—serve at the pleasure of the board. They lead operations, budgeting, and staffing, but do so within the goals, policies, and standards set by the board. The board carries political accountability to parents and voters, so it cannot simply rubber-stamp decisions. It must ask hard questions, hold leadership accountable, and insist on measurable results. I believe our Superintendent deserves credit for progress made, while still being held to clear expectations for continued improvement.

Question 3: I welcome hearing from people about what’s working, what’s not, and where they see concerns or opportunities. Feedback is the breakfast of champions – a transparent culture is valuable and helps us understand the district’s real needs. At the same time, board members can’t bypass the proper chain of command. Most concerns should begin with the teacher, principal, or appropriate administrator so facts can be gathered and handled fairly. I believe all sides should assume positive intent, communicate respectfully, and follow established processes. If concerns remain, I encourage using the district’s formal complaint process and watch for patterns requiring board attention.

Eric Malmin



Salado ISD has made progress in improving the overall district rating as well as campus level ratings. The district has improved from a C rating to a B rating. Both TAE and the middle school have also improved their rating from a C to a B. Another bright spot is our college readiness scores. They are the highest in our region. Additionally, our UIL academic teams continue to achieve high levels of success. Salado ISD is implementing the TIA program that will give our teachers a chance to earn a significant increase in their pay. We have also put in various safety measures across all campuses to ensure student safety. This includes a fully staffed Salado ISD Police Department.

Even with the improved rating there is room for improvement. We will continue to strive toward the A district rating and A rating across all campuses. We can continue to work on creative ways to support our teachers and staff not just financially, but professionally as well, ensuring they have the supplies and support they need to be successful.

Question 2: The board’s role is to hire and fire the superintendent. The superintendent should be trusted to carry out the vision and goals the board sets forward. These goals and vision should reflect the values of the community that elects the board.

Our superintendent continues to do a solid job running our district. He is responsive and available to all community members. I believe he does truly care about the district and the students. I believe that he would agree that there is always room for improvements, and I believe that he is willing to put in the work to make those improvements.

Question 3: I am always open to listening to any complaint or concern brought to me by a community member. I will do my best to provide open and accurate information about their concern when I can. At the same time, I would encourage the community member to follow the proper “chain of command” when seeking resolution for an issue. This is important for several reasons. Most importantly, if a concern is elevated to a level three complaint that reaches the board, a board member may legally be obligated to recuse himself from the hearing if there was too much involvement early in the complaint process.