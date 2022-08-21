Fort Hood announced the death of a Soldier who was supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Sgt. 1st Class Miguel Antonio Wilson, 36, of Bonham, Texas, died Nov. 21 in Abu Sayf, Iraq, of injuries sustained during a rescue attempt of another Soldier while their unit was conducting a dismounted reconnaissance mission.

Wilson joined the military in January 1997 as an indirect fire infantryman and was assigned to, 2nd Squadron, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment since September 2006.

He deployed November 2007.

Sergeant First Class Wilson’s decorations and awards include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, NATO Medal and Overseas Service Ribbon.