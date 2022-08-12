Sheila Marie Mohler

March 18, 1963

August 10, 2022

Sheila Marie Mohler, age 59, of Salado passed away on Wednesday. August 10, 2022.

A viewing for Sheila will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at 3C Cowboy Fellowship with Pastor Brian Miller Officiating.Sheila Marie Mohler was born on March 18, 1963, to Mathel Rothman in New Orleans.

She moved to Texas in 1970, Sheila met her husband, Jim Mohler early in her childhood and that’s when their love story began. They were Belton High School sweethearts and married the year she graduated on December 12, 1981. Sheila worked as an office manager for their business, Jimsco Glass in Temple for most of her life. She loved being a mother to their four children. Sheila was always such an amazing mom and such a hard worker. Becoming a grandmother was what brought her the most joy. Her family will miss her dearly and always admire her strength as she fought cancer so hard for every moment with them.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mathel Lee Syme, her father, Wayne Rothman, her stepfather, Roger Syme, her sister, Amy Medlin.

Sheila is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Jim Mohler of Salado, her children, Jami Mohler of Salado, Jessi and her husband, Charles Ausman of Brunssum, Netherlands, Kari and her husband, James Eberts of Honolulu, Hawaii, Trey Mohler of Salado, her siblings, Theresa Braud of Rosebud Lott, Sharon Sobotka of Rosebud Lott, Steve and his wife, Monica Sobotka of Morgan’s Point, Linda Hosch of Salado, Glenda and her husband, Dale McQueen of Belton, Paula Lamons of Temple, Denise and her husband, Keith Bruner of Belton, and 11 cherished grandchildren.