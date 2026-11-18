Shirley Jean (Purifoy) Pinkston

June 27, 1935

November 11, 2026



Shirley Jean (Purifoy) Pinkston, 91, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 11, 2026, at her home in Salado with family by her side.

Shirley Jean (Purifoy) Pinkston



Born June 27, 1935, in Smackover, Arkansas, to Leonard and Gertie Purifoy, Shirley married Bill Pinkston on June 4, 1955. After raising their three sons, she attended the University of Houston, graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts before earning a Master of Education. She went on to serve as a high school reading specialist for 13 years.

Following Bill’s retirement from the advertising business in Houston, the couple traveled and settled into a slower pace in Salado. There, Shirley poured her heart into her community as a charter member, session member, and 25-year adult Sunday school teacher at the Presbyterian Church of Salado. She also created many hand-stitched quilts, acted in Living Room Theater productions, and enjoyed her book club.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Bill; sons Dr. Randy Pinkston (Patty), Lee Pinkston (Priscilla), and Matt Pinkston (Kristy); seven grandchildren, Daniel, Bobby, Paul, Simon, Alana, Millie, and Lexi; eight great-grandchildren; and two more on the way. Above all, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held Saturday, November 21, at the Presbyterian Church of Salado (105 Salado Plaza Drive), with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral at 11:00 a.m. All are invited to stay for lunch at the church, followed by burial at Salado Historical Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Salado.

Services entrusted to Broecker Funeral Home of Salado. Paid Obituary