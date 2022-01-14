SHS Eagles beat Lampasas fall to Connally

Salado Eagles split their non-district games last week, beating Lampasas easily on the road, 72-43 and falling to Connally at home.

SHS 72

LHS 43

Salado Eagles dominated the Lampasas Badgers in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter, when they outscored the Badgers 23-6, to win on the road 72-43 on Jan. 4.

The Badgers actually led Salado at the end of the first, 14-13 before Salado took a 31-24 halftime lead. The Eagles added to their lead outscoring the Badgers 18-13 in the third.

Salado beat Lampasas in most aspects of the game, shooting 55.6% from the field and holding the Badgers to 27% shooting from the field. The Eagles grabbed 46 rebounds compared to 27 for the Badgers, Of those, 33 were defensive boards to deny the Badgers second-chance opportunities to score. Salado had 16 second chance points while Lampasas had 9.

The Eagles had 48 point sin the paint and held Lampasas to 24 points in the paint.

Salado committed 17 turnovers, but allowed just 8 points to be scored off of those. The Eagles scored 8 points on seven turnovers by the Badgers.

Josh Goings shot 50% from the field and made three-of-four three-pointers to lead Salado with 34 points. He also had 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Brady Ihler followed with 12 points, 4 rebounds and a deflection.

Darius Wilson also had double figures, scoring 10 points, 6 rebounds and an assist.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Noah Self, 9 points, 12 rebounds and a steal; Isaac Pettigrew, 3 points and a rebound; Caleb Sirmon, 2 points, 7 rebounds; Owen Pitcock, 2 points a rebound, 2 assists and a deflection.

SHS 41

CHS 46

Salado Eagles fought back from an early deficit to take a second quarter lead in their non-district basketball game against Connally, but the Cadets proved to be too much, winning 46-41 on Salado’s home court Jan. 7.

Goings led Salado with 14 points. He also had 5 rebounds, 3 assists, a deflection, a steal and a block.

Ihler followed with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and a deflection.

Also scoring for the Eagles: Self, 8 points, 2 rebounds and a steal; Wilson, 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists; and Sirmon, 2 points, 7 rebounds and 4 deflections.