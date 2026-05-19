Salado Village Voice

Salado High School commencement exercises will be 7:30 p.m. May 22 in the new Salado ISD Stadium. Speeches will be given by the top two graduates: Valedictorian Shelby Dodge and Salutatorian Mason Olson.

Valedictorian Shelby Dodge

Shelby Dodge

2026 Valedictorian



Shelby Dodge is the 2026 Salado High School valedictorian. She will graduate with a final grade point average of 112.70454.

She is the daughter of Courtney and Stacy Dodge. Her sister is Zoe Dodge, a high school sophomore with whom she has played varsity softball.

Grandparents are Richard and Iris Dodge and Scott and Susan Krueger, all of Salado.

She has attended Salado schools since Kindergarten.

She played Varsity Softball all four years, was NHS president, Mu Alpha Theta vice president, Academic All-State all 4 years, UIL Academics Mathematics team member, AP Scholar with Distinction, AP Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award.

She also volunteered for Wreaths for Vets every year.

She took the following honors courses: AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Government, AP Macroeconomics, AP English Literature, AP English Language, AP PreCalculus, AP US History, AP Computer Science A, AP Spanish Language and Culture, AP World History, AP Computer Science Principles.

She also took OnRamps Biology.

Dodge will attend Texas A & M University, studying Engineering. She will be a Mechanical Engineer.

“My favorite memories from high school at Salado are from attending the football games. Dressing up to the theme, being a part of the Salado tradition, and cheering on our team these last four years has come with all kinds of wonderful memories,” she said. “My favorite game was by far the homecoming game this year, but then again, I’m slightly biased in that was the game in which I was crowned homecoming queen.”

“Growing up in Salado and attending these Schools my entire life has taught me the value of never taking what I have around me for granted,” she said. “Seeing the people I’ve grown up with slowly move away and knowing that, after graduation, we’ll all go our separate ways has taught me to treasure the time I have with the people around me and to value my place amongst my peers.”

Dennis Cabaniss was her favorite teacher. “He runs his classroom with a healthy combination of structure and kindness, expecting his students to give their all to their academics while always being understanding of their commitments to their school-sponsored athletics and family responsibilities,” she said. “Mr. Cabaniss is a bit of a legend amongst Salado students and alumni and has made a tremendous impact on the lives of every student he’s taught. A truly genuine and kind human being, Mr. Cabaniss is the prime example of what every teacher should strive to be.”

She will work and travel this summer before heading to A&M in the fall.



Mason Olson

Salutatorian

Mason Olson

2026 Salutatorian



Mason Olson is the 2026 Salado High School Salutatorian, graduating with a final grade point average of 112.15000.

He is the son of David and Chelsea Olson of Salado. His siblings include Morgan Olson (20, Sophomore in College at Tarleton), Clayton Olson (15, Freshman at SHS).

Grandparents are Joe and Melissa Smith of New Braunfels and Fred and Cara Olson of Walnut Springs.

He has attended Salado schools since Kindergarten.

He has been involved as a football player, baseball player, UIL Number Sense and much more.

Among his accolades are these: Football (All-District Honorable Mention, First Team Academic All State, SEDNA Player of the Year, Team Captain, Leadership Council), Baseball (First Team Academic All State), UIL Number Sense (three time State Qualifier, Third Place State Team 2024), FCA (FCA Leader), Mu Alpha Theta (Historian 2025), National Honors Society, AP Scholar with Honors, College Board Big Future Ambassador, College Board Rural and Small Town Recognition Award, Texas A&M University Haynes Scholar, KWTX Classroom Champion

“I enjoy volunteering my time in youth sports with Salado Youth Football and Salado Youth Baseball. I have worked as an umpire for three years, and I have been coaching and training youth athletes for many years,” he said,

He took the following honors courses while at Salado: English 1 and 2, AP English Language Arts, AP English Literature, Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2, AP Pre-Calculus, AP Statistics, AP Calculus AB, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Anatomy and Physiology, World Geography, AP World History, AP US History, AP US Government, AP Economics, Spanish 1, Spanish 2, Spanish 3, AP Spanish Language, Computer Science, AP Computer Science Principles, UIL

He also took the OnRamps college course in Chemistry and Biology.

He will attend Texas A&M University, majoring in ocean engineering.

“I strive to open my own consulting firm specializing in sustainable ocean infrastructure,” he said.

He will be part of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets in college.

“My favorite memories from Salado High are the memories I made during my senior football season. Specifically, the week that we beat Lago Vista in overtime, and the week that we beat Wimberley. I also have really enjoyed my junior and senior prom. There are too many favorite memories with friends to list,” he said.

“The most important thing that attending school in Salado and growing up in Salado has instilled in me is the idea that consistency matters,” he said. “Whether expanding a relationship, improving your technique in a sport, or studying for a big exam, dedication to the steady, unglamorous, and often unseen work is sure to grant lasting results. I have also learned that it truly does take a village, and it is important to find and maintain close knit relationships with peers, teachers, and family.”

Olson said he will “work this summer to save money for college. I am looking forward to getting a family beach trip in. And above all, I am excited to spend my last high school summer with my best friends and family.”