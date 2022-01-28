SHS sends two swimmers, two relay teams to Regional Meet

In its first season of swimming, Salado is sending two individuals and two relay teams to the Regional Swim Meet after they placed in the District Swim Meet held Dec. 21 at the Belton High School swim center.

Casey Davis placed fifth in the boys 100 meter butterfly with a finals time of 1:03.40. Michael Peng of College Station A&M won the event with a time of 49.34.

Davis also placed sixth in the Boys 200 meter freestyle with a time of 2:06.92. Andrew Larsen of College Station A&M won the event with a time of 1:46.55.

Davis will compete in the Regional meet in both races.

Ally Ihler placed fourth in the girls 200 meter individual medley with a time of 2:37.31 to qualify for the Regional meet. Sammy Shankar of College Station A&M won the event with a time of 2:20.34.

Ihler was also seventh in the girls 100 meter backstroke with a time of 1:13.76. Katherine Rasmussen of College Station A&M won the event with a 58.56.

The Boys 200 meter freestyle relay (Jeb Rine, Rocco Purcell, Hoak Rine, and Casey Davis) placed fifth with a time of 1:50.74 and qualified for the regional meet.

The Boys 400 meter freestyle relay (Jeb Rine, Rocco Purcell, Hoak Rine, Casey Davis) placed fifth with a 4:24.12 and qualified for the regional meet.

Cady Goone was 10th in the girls 100 meter butterfly with a finals time of 1:22.97. Shankar won the event with a time of 1:02.18.

Jeb Rine placed 11th in the boys 100 meter freestyle with a time of 1:00.15. Larsen won the event with a time of 48.29.

Hoak Rine was 12th in the boys 100 meter backstroke with a time of 1:18.01. Ian Lindberg of College Station A&M won the event with a 56.76. Rine also placed 12th in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:28.40. Hudson Bawduniak of Bosqueville won the race with a time of 1:02.00.

The Regional Meet will be held Feb. 4-5 in College Station.