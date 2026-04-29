Every year, Salado Village Voice introduces the candidates for Salado ISD Board of Trustees and then hosts a series of questions and answers with them. This year, there are three three-year terms on the board up for election with five candidates, as they appear on the ballot: Will Tipping, James Larremore, Cade Morris, Scott Law and Eric Malmin. Savannah Hennig is running unopposed for a one-year unexpired term.’ Here are the questions we asked each of the candidates: Question 1: What effects do you see the passage of the school voucher law having on Salado ISD? Question 2: What are your thoughts on Salado ISD transfer policy? Question 3: Is Salado prepared financially and in terms of staff for opening a new high school and a new elementary school? What effect do you think this will have on future budgets?

Will Tipping



Question 1: One of the primary reasons my family chose to move to Salado was the strength of our public schools. I wouldn’t have ever considered pulling my kids out, and that still holds true today. That said, school choice is now a reality. In many ways, voucher programs are designed to help families who don’t feel they have strong local options, and I understand why that matters in other communities.

For Salado ISD, I don’t see vouchers as something to fear, but as a reminder of what’s at stake. The best way to respond is not by resisting change, but by continuing to invest in excellence- academically, culturally, and in opportunities for our students. If we remain focused on high-quality instruction, strong extracurricular programs, and a supportive environment for both students and staff, Salado will continue to be the clear choice for our families.

We are fortunate to have nearby private school options that serve some families well, and that choice should be respected. But our public schools are the lifeblood of this community. It’s critical that we ensure Salado ISD remains a place where families want to be-because of the quality, the culture, and the commitment to every student’s success.

Question 2: My perspective on Salado ISD’s transfer policy has evolved over time. When my family arrived in 2008, Salado was a 2A district on the verge of moving to 3A, and transfer students played a role in pushing us over that threshold. At the time, I was strongly opposed to accepting transfers because of the potential impact on classification, resources, and community identity.

Today, that context has changed significantly. Salado is now a 4A district, and transfer students no longer meaningfully affect our classification and overall enrollment in the same way. Because of that growth, I believe that transfers can serve a positive role if managed thoughtfully.

I also recognize that transfers provide a financial benefit. Public school funding is largely driven by average daily attendance, so each transfer student brings additional state funding into the district. That revenue helps support programs, staffing, and opportunities that benefit all students.

Ultimately, I support a balanced approach that protects our culture while strengthening our district.

Question 3: Yes, Salado ISD is prepared, both financially and in terms of staffing, to open a new high school and a second elementary school This has been planned for several years, and the district has taken a proactive, measured approach to growth. The addition of a second elementary is especially significant, as it marks the first time Salado has operated more than one elementary campus, requiring a thoughtful expansion of staff and resources.

From a staffing standpoint, many positions have been reallocated rather than entirely new, which helps manage costs efficiently. At the same time, opening an additional elementary and a new high school does require added personnel, including music, art, clerical, etc. to fully support two campuses at the elementary level and expanded secondary facilities.

Financially, the district is well-positioned. Salado will receive New Instructions Facility (NIF) funding from the state for the first two years, helping offset initial costs. Additionally, enrollment has grown by over 200 students, generating more than $2 million in new state funding. While growth brings added expenses, it also brings increased revenue, and Salado ISD is prepared to meet future budget needs while maintaining strong financial stability.

James Larremore



Question 1: The passage of a school voucher law will introduce a new level of competition for public school districts, including Salado ISD. While Salado has a strong reputation for academic excellence and community involvement, any system that redirects public funding to private options will require us to be even more intentional about how we serve students and families.

In practical terms, vouchers could impact enrollment, which directly affects funding. Even small shifts in student numbers can have a noticeable effect on a district our size. That makes it critical that we continue to deliver a high-quality educational experience that families choose with confidence.

At the same time, I believe this moment presents an opportunity. Districts that are transparent, responsive, and focused on continuous improvement will be better positioned to retain and attract families. We should not operate from fear, but from a commitment to excellence.

Salado ISD has the potential to not only remain strong, but to become a model for how public schools can thrive in a more competitive environment…by focusing on students, supporting teachers, and maintaining the trust of the community.

Question 2: Transfer policy is one of the most important, and often most sensitive tools a district manages. At its core, it must strike a balance between maintaining manageable class sizes for current students while also welcoming families who want to be part of what Salado ISD offers.

I believe our transfer policy should be guided by clear standards, consistent application, and transparency. Families deserve to understand how decisions are made, and those decisions should align with both our capacity and our long-term strategic goals.

Salado has experienced significant growth, and with that comes pressure on staffing, facilities, and resources. Transfer decisions must take those realities into account. At the same time, we should remain thoughtful about how transfers can support programs, fill gaps, and strengthen the district as a whole.

This is not an area for arbitrary or inconsistent decision-making. It requires discipline, data, and communication. As a board member, I would advocate for a process that is fair, clearly communicated, and aligned with exceptionally high standards that are best for all students, not just in the short term, but for the long-term health of the district.

Question 3: Opening a new high school and a new elementary school is a major milestone for Salado ISD and reflects the continued growth of our community. It also brings significant financial and operational responsibility that must be managed with discipline and long-term vision.

From a financial standpoint, new campuses introduce both immediate and ongoing costs…staffing, utilities, maintenance, and program support. Even in a well-managed district, these additions will place increased pressure on future budgets. That makes careful planning and strong oversight essential to ensure long-term sustainability.

Staffing is equally critical. We must be intentional about attracting and retaining high-quality teachers and leaders, ensuring we build strong, cohesive campus teams rather than simply filling positions.

In addition, we must prioritize maximizing the efficient use of our existing and new facilities. Thoughtful scheduling, program alignment, and space utilization can extend the life of our current infrastructure and help delay the need for future bond elections. Our goal should be to steward taxpayer resources wisely while still meeting the needs of a growing district.

I believe Salado is in a strong position to move forward, but success will depend on steady leadership, transparency, and a commitment to making decisions that are both strategic and sustainable.

Cade Morris



Question 1: Minimal. The main thing we’ll need to watch is enrollment. If some families choose other options, that can impact funding over time since school funding is partially tied to attendance. Even small shifts can matter from a budgeting standpoint.

That said, Salado ISD is in a strong position. We have a reputation for academic success, strong extracurricular programs, and a community that is very involved in supporting students. That’s a big reason families choose to be here, and I believe that will continue.

From my perspective, the focus at the local level should be on what we can control- supporting our teachers, maintaining high standards, and preparing students for whatever path they choose.

We’ll need to stay flexible, but most importantly, we need to stay focused on why families choose Salado in the first place.

Question 2: As the community has grown, more families have wanted to be part of Salado ISD, which speaks to the strength of our schools. That growth brings opportunity, but it also means we have to be thoughtful about how we manage it.

In general, I’m open to transfer students. They can be a positive for the district, including supporting enrollment and funding. At the same time, I believe it’s important that any transfer policy reflects the values and expectations we have for all students.

That means maintaining a strong academic environment and a school culture built on respect, accountability, and involvement. However the policy is structured, I would want to make sure it supports those goals and protects what makes Salado ISD special.

Question 3: Yes, I believe Salado ISD is in a strong position to open the new high school and support additional campuses, both financially and from a staffing standpoint.

The biggest factor is growth. The district added roughly 200 students last year and is expected to add a similar number again this year. That continued enrollment helps support funding and offsets some of the added operational costs that come with new facilities.

There will be increased expenses—primarily in staffing, maintenance, utilities, and day-to-day operations—but those are expected and can be planned for. Much of the need will be in support roles such as custodial, cafeteria, and maintenance staff, along with targeted additions to teaching staff.

There are also state-level funding tools available. The New Instructional Facility Allotment (NIFA) through the Texas Education Agency provides up to $1,000 per student in average daily attendance during a new campus’s first year, along with additional support tied to enrollment growth in the second year.

With continued growth and careful budgeting, I believe the district can manage this expansion while maintaining the quality our community expects.

Scott Law



Question 1: I believe parents have the primary responsibility for their children’s education. Families know their children best, and I respect that some may choose public school, private school, or homeschool based on what they believe is right for their child at the time. The passage of the voucher law gives some families another option, and I understand why that matters to them.

At the same time, it also creates added uncertainty and competitive pressure for public school districts, including Salado ISD. Good! With over 274,000 applications submitted statewide and limited first-year funding, it is clear there is strong demand and the issue is not going away.

My view is that Salado should respond the right way: not with fear or excuses, but with greater focus and higher standards and better outcomes. If we want to be a true destination district, then parents, students, teachers, administrators, and board members all need to be more engaged and more committed to excellence. Together let’s improve academic results, strengthen culture, increase transparency, and make sure families feel confident in the education their children receive here. In a more competitive environment, public schools will need to earn trust every day.

Question 2: I support a transfer policy that is open but disciplined. Transfer students can be a real benefit by bringing high-quality kids and families into our district, strengthening school culture, and adding enrollment dollars that support the system. At the same time, our first responsibility is to resident students and taxpayers. Transfer students should only be accretive, not detrimental or problematic. That means the policy should be applied consistently, transparently, and without favoritism, with close attention to class size, staffing, resources, behavior, and academic performance. My view is simple: welcome families who want to be here, while protecting quality, fairness, and Salado’s ability to serve students well. If transfer students are making things better and help us solve issues then I see it as a big opportunity. As a destination district, we want to have a culture of excellence that attracts, develops and retains the best and brightest- teachers, educators, families and students.

Question 3: Like most parents and taxpayers, I assume and hope the district is preparing well for these new campuses- that’s the level of stewardship our community should expect. At the same time, I don’t think a board candidate should pretend to know everything from the outside. What matters most is how we lead through challenges, solve problems early, and stay ahead of what is coming.

My approach as a board member would be to ask good questions, seek clear information, and bring the right people into the conversation. The people closest to the work—teachers, staff, parents, and campus leaders—often see needs first and often have the most practical solutions. That input matters.

I believe Salado should establish a collaborative culture that helps us solve problems together- center out, and stay ahead of them. That is what destination districts do, and that is what we should want for SISD. The board should provide oversight, set high expectations, and hold the superintendent accountable for strategic planning, budgeting, staffing, and readiness. Growth will bring challenges, but it also brings opportunity. My hope is that Salado meets facility and budget challenges with excellence, fiscal responsibility, and a constant focus on what is best for all.

Eric Malmin



Question 1: I do not anticipate this law having a huge impact on Salado ISD. So far, three quarters of the applications for the vouchers have been from students that are already in private school. Of the remaining applications, it appears that a large portion of those are from larger, more urban districts with a higher number of private school options in the same area. Districts with declining enrollment numbers and performance will potentially be impacted more by this law. With Salado ISD being a desirable and growing district, I believe the impact of the voucher program will be minimal.

Question 2: I am in support of our current transfer policy. Currently our policy allows the district to vet potential transfer students based on attendance, academic performance and disciplinary history. This ensures that we are allowing only high-quality students to transfer into our district. Once accepted, a transfer student must reapply each school year and the district maintains the right to revoke their transfer status at any time if there are issues with any of the aforementioned qualifications. Additionally, our current policy gives autonomy to campus level administration to determine when and where their campus can absorb transfer students.

Question 3: Is Salado prepared financially and in terms of staff for opening a new high school and elementary school? What effect do you think this will have on future budgets.

There are new costs that will inherently come with the opening of new facilities. These costs include things like utilities, insurance, staffing, etc. As a district, we have been anticipating and planning for these things for the past several years. When looking at the long term, the majority of these costs will be covered by increased student enrollment. Last year alone our district grew by 200 students. While the accuracy of future growth projections cannot always be fully relied upon, I am confident that our district will continue to grow year over year.

In addition to the funding from increasing student enrollment, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) provides the New Instructional Facility Allotment (NIFA). This program will provide funding for operational expenses for the first two years after the opening of the new facility. NIFA will provide up to $1000 per student during the first year the campus is open, and up to $1000 per additional student in the second year.