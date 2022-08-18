Spc. Christopher Melvi Wainright

Fort Hood officials have released the name of a Soldier who died Friday, January 23, from a gunshot wound.

Spc. Christopher Melvi Wainright, 26, of Temecula, California was transported from his residence in Copperas Cove to Darnall Army Community Hospital for a gunshot wound where he was pronounced dead.

Specialist Wainright entered the military August 2006 as a Healthcare Specialist and was assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment since July 2007.

He deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from Nov. 2007 to Jan. 2009.

Specialist Wainright’s decorations and awards include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

The incident is under investigation.