Starlets earn awards at first competition

Salado Starlets competed in an American Dance/Drill Team competition Feb. 26 and earned several awards.

The dance team performed four routines.

They won several awards, including these:

• Best in Class 2nd Runner Up in Extra Small Class

• Team Sweepstakes

• Best In Class Small Ensemble

• Best Overall Bronze Award

• Judges Award in Team Jazz

• Judges Award in Team Pom

• Pastry High School Academic Champions

• Giving Back Award for Community Service Champions

• Division 1 ratings on all routines

• Emma Hassell: Contemporary dance solo Division 1 rating

• Rain Newman: Contemporary dance solo Division 1 rating.

“These ladies have poured their heart and soul out these past couple months preparing for their first ever dance competition,” Starlet sponsor Traci Tipping said. “At every practice they give it their absolute all and at yesterdays dance competition through American Dance/Drill Team it finally paid off!”

“They not only won awards for their dances but also won the Pastry Academic Champions award for the team with the highest GPA and the Giving Back Award for their community service projects.”

“These ladies shined yesterday and represented Salado High School at its finest,” she added.