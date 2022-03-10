Salado Village Voice

Starlets earn awards at first competition

Salado Starlets competed in an American Dance/Drill Team competition Feb. 26 and earned several awards.

The dance team performed four routines. 

L to R kneeling: Emma Hassell, Elise Scarborough, Marisol Lopez, Molly Simmonds
L to R standing: Director -Traci Tipping, Manager Katelynn LeBrecque, Alyssa Neagle, Hannah Gearhart , Shelby Maples, Martha Bluhm, Rain Newman, Matti Humphreys

They won several awards, including these:

  Best in Class 2nd Runner Up in Extra Small Class 

    Team Sweepstakes 

  Best In Class Small Ensemble 

  Best Overall Bronze Award 

  Judges Award in Team Jazz 

  Judges Award in Team Pom 

  Pastry High School Academic Champions 

  Giving Back Award for Community Service      Champions 

  Division 1 ratings on all routines 

  Emma Hassell: Contemporary dance solo Division 1 rating 

  Rain Newman: Contemporary dance solo Division 1 rating.

“These ladies have poured their heart and soul out these past couple months preparing for their first ever dance competition,” Starlet sponsor Traci Tipping said. “At every practice they give it their absolute all and at yesterdays dance competition through American Dance/Drill Team it finally paid off!”

“They not only won awards for their dances but also won the Pastry Academic Champions award for the team with the highest GPA and the Giving Back Award for their community service projects.”

“These ladies shined yesterday and represented Salado High School at its finest,” she added.  

