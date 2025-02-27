Salado Village Voice

State Representative Brad Buckley (R-54) will hold a Town Hall Meeting 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Salado ISD Administration Building, 601 N. Main St.

Dr. Buckley will give updates on the 89th Legislative Session.

Dr. Buckley is currently serving his fourth term in the Texas House of Representatives and represents House District 54, which includes half of Bell County and Fort Cavazos in Central Texas.

He is the Chairman of the House Public Education committee and the House Select Committee on Educational Opportunity and Enrichment.

“I am thankful to Speaker Burrows for the trust he has placed in me to continue to lead a critical committee that impacts the lives of 5.5 million Texas school children. I look forward to working with members of the committee and my colleagues in the Texas House to craft policy to provide the best opportunities for Texas students, their families, and teachers.” said Rep. Buckley after learning of his leadership appointment.

He also serves on the House Land and Resource Management Committee.

A native Texan, Dr. Buckley was born and raised in rural Bell County and is a product of Killeen ISD schools. He is a proud Texas Aggie, and received his bachelor’s degree in 1989 and his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 1993. After graduating, he returned to his hometown of Killeen to open his veterinary practice and has been serving his community and their pets since 1993.

He has served on the school board for the Killeen Independent School District and is a past Chair of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, former board member for Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children, and is a former Co-Chairman of 14Forward, an economic development initiative to bring greater economic impact to the Greater Fort Cavazos area.

He is married to Dr. Susan Buckley, who is a career educator and currently serves as Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services for the Killeen Independent School District. They have three children: Emily, Erin, and Bo, all of whom are also Aggies. The Buckleys are also grandparents to Leo and Cole.

Representative Buckley and Susan live on their ranch in Salado, where they maintain a cow-calf operation and raise and train western performance horses.