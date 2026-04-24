Salado Village Voice

Steven Craig Lindsay

August 25, 1947

April 18, 2026



Power Napper. Road Warrior. Joke Teller. Grill Master. John Deere Enthusiast. Packer Fan. Baseball Devotee. Lover of Lighthouses. Conqueror of the Lawn. Husband. Dad. PeePaw. Faithful Servant of the Lord.

Steven Craig Lindsay



Steven Craig Lindsay was born on August 25,1947 in the Gerber Baby Hospital in Freemont, Michigan to Marvin Herbert Lindsay and Ruth Elizabeth Lindsay (Stortzum). His early years were spent in the oil field towns of Oklahoma and Texas. He graduated from Perryton High School and attended Clarendon College before following in his father’s footsteps working for Halliburton. He worked for 17 years in the oil industry; for twelve of those years Steve and his young family lived in three different countries including Venezuela, Ecuador and Trinidad. Upon moving back to the United States, Steve embarked on a new career as a representative for Aid Association for Lutherans and Thrivent. For forty one years Steve helped families plan and secure their financial future. “Just sign here,” Steve was known to say. In recognition of his work, he was inducted into the Thrivent Hall of Fame in 2007, but the real rewards were the colleagues and clients that became lifelong friends.

Steve said his greatest achievements were his three daughters, Jennifer, Stefanie and Kimberly.

Steve never met a stranger and was always eager to lend a helping hand. His mother Ruth had laid a strong foundation for his lifelong Christian faith. He attended numerous Lutheran churches over the years, most recently a devoted member and Elder of Fortress Lutheran in Harker Heights. Steve, who did not like to brag about accomplishments, was very proud of his recently completed Texas District LCMS Evangelism Training Certificate. He was an ardent supporter of Lutheran Christian Education serving on the boards and volunteering for Dallas Lutheran HS, Concordia Academy of Austin, Our Savoir Lutheran School and CT Foundation for Christian Education. Additionally, he served as a board member of “Mission Can Do” and “Operation Frontline Warrior Foundation.”

He was a friend of Bill and a friend to others for more than three decades. Steve celebrated a special birthday every year on 7/11, the date of his sobriety. This pivotal date changed the trajectory of both Steve’s life and an untold number of others’ lives.

A common theme through all of Steve’s life is his love of telling stories. He loved sharing a story with people he had just met. Loved to retell a story to the people he’s known for years. He loved to tell a joke, sometimes they were even funny!

Steve loved a road trip and took every opportunity to travel around the state and beyond. PeePaw, as he was known to his adoring grandchildren, would happily jump in the car for a 3 hour trip to be a spectator at their various activities. No destination was too far, Steve drove to both Alaska and Quebec (on different trips!).

Steve visited his first lighthouse on a road trip from Philadelphia to North Carolina in 1998. An experience that touched him deeply, it became a mission to visit as many lighthouses as possible. He and Kathy drove up and down the coasts discovering lighthouses, oftentimes with friends. Climbing to the top could be a challenge but was always worth it. In 2005, Steve set a new goal to become a “Keeper of the light for the United States Lighthouse society” by collecting official passport stamps from lighthouses. It took a little more than 10 years to get the first 64 stamps and earn recognition from the lighthouse society, but there were more lighthouses to see so they continued the quest.

It won’t surprise anyone to learn that Steve didn’t just love the lighthouse, but also their proximity to the sea. Steve loved to vacation at the beach, a place he said could restore the soul. For the last several years his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have gathered at the beach; brought together in love and fun by a man who welcomed and deeply loved all who became a part of his blended family.

Steve passed away on April 18th at his home in Salado, Texas surrounded by family.

Steve will be missed by the love of his life of 28 years, Kathy Lindsay; his children Jennifer Umpleby and husband John of Salado, TX, Stefanie Reasoner of Olympia, WA, Kimberly Jackson and husband Andre of Rockwall, TX, Terry Hall and wife Renee of Austin, TX, Shaun Hall and Cathy Lorenz Azle, TX; his sister Cheryl Lindsay of Granbury, TX and brother Michael Lindsay and wife Dixie of Lawton, OK. Peepaw leaves behind grandchildren Jessica, Parker, Sarah, Angela, Alena, Brady, Karah, Kahlan, Morgan, A.J., and Jo and great-grandchildren Amore, Joy, and Clara.

Like the lighthouses he loved so much, Steve’s light shone bright and was a beacon to those around him.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. April 22 at Broecker Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 23 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1513 East Yeager Lane, Austin. Burial will follow at Salado Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Fortress Lutheran Church, 13960 FM 2410 Harker Heights, TX 76548

for the Embrace Grace Program for unmarried pregnant women that need support. Memorial donations can also be made to Operation Frontline Warriors Foundation, PO Box 162, Rowlett, TX 75030.

(Paid obituary)