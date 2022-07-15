Steven Ribeiro

Steven “Pineapple” Ribeiro

June 4, 1947

July 8, 2022

Steven “Pineapple” Ribeiro passed away at the age of 75 at his Salado home on July 8, 2002.

He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Lester Ribeiro and Juanita Burgo.

He attended Farrington High School. Ribeiro was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He married Mary L. McHam of Salado on Aug. 8, 1969. She passed away on November 8, 2004.

He married Ruby Diane Dickey on May 26, 2006.

Ribeiro worked as a truck driver in construction for Odell Geer Construction and Shallow Ford Construction.

Ribeiro was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Ribeiro, his brother Robert Ribeiro and his sister Iris Gonsales.

Ribeiro is survied by his wife Ruby Diane Ribeiro, his daughter Marcellia, his son Freddie Ribeiro, step-daughter Amanda Dickey and grandchildren Steven Damora, Maggie Wolber, Maddyson Ribeiro, Ethan Ribeiro, Samantha Ribeiro, Kendra Brummett, Emma Brummettt and Reese Brummett.

Ribeiro’s ashes will be taken back to Hawaii for a military funeral at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.