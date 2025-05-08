Salado Village Voice

AUSTIN– The Texas Education Agency (TEA) recently released 2023 A-F accountability ratings for school systems and campuses statewide, restoring transparency for parents and the public regarding school performance following a lawsuit-induced two-year delay.



Though these ratings reflect performance from the 2022-23 school year, TEA is now able to publicly release them for the first time and make them available at TXSchools.gov. TEA is prevented from sharing more recent school ratings from the 2023-24 school year due to a separate, ongoing lawsuit. School performance ratings from the 2024-25 school year are scheduled to be issued in August 2025.

Salado ISD received an overall rating of C with a score of 79.

Student Achievement measures whether students met expectations on the STAAR test as well as graduation and rates and how prepared students are for success after high school. In this, Salado ISD scored 81 for a B.

School Progress shows how students perform over time and how the district’s performance compares to other districts with similar economically disadvantaged students. Salado ISD received a B rating with a score of 82.

Closing the Gaps indicates how well a district is ensuring that all student groups are successful. SISD received a C rating with a score of 72.

SISD earned a Distinctive Designation for Postsecondary Readiness.

Salado High School received an Overall Rating of B with a score of 82.

SHS had STAAR Performance of 89; College, Career and Military Readiness rating of 64 and Graduation/Completion Rate of 100.

SHS received Distinction Designations: Academic Achievement in Mathematics and Top 25% Comparative Academic Growth.

Salado Middle School received a B for Overall Rating with a score of 81.

Thomas Arnold Elementary received a C Overall Rating with a score of 76.

“For far too long, families, educators and communities have been denied access to information about the performance of their schools, thanks to frivolous lawsuits paid for by tax dollars filed by those who disagreed with the statutory goal of raising career readiness expectations to help students,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. “Every Texas family deserves a clear view of school performance, and now those families finally have access to data they should have received two years ago. Transparency drives progress, and when that transparency is blocked, students pay the price.”

“Educators wish Gov. Abbott and his legislative allies were as eager to adequately increase state funding for public school classrooms as the education commissioner is to release outdated test scores and dubious school accountability ratings, Stated Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina.

“Even under normal circumstances, STAAR test scores are an inadequate and unfair way to measure student progress and assign A-F grades to schools and school districts,” Molina said. “They are particularly unfair to schools in low-income communities, where many children are in critical need of additional resources, not only for their schools but also for health care and other needs. These kids often get the lowest STAAR scores, and their schools get most of the Ds and Fs on their accountability scorecards.”

“Accountability ratings, which are mostly tied to STAAR scores, are more about blaming educators for low scores than they are for measuring student progress,” Molina said. “The state must find a more meaningful way to measure student success and evaluate schools, one developed with meaningful input from educators, not consultants.

“Meanwhile, in the accountability ratings that mean the most for Texas schoolchildren, the governor and his legislative allies continue to get an F in school funding,” Molina said. “Texas spends about $5,000 less per student in average daily attendance than the national average, ranking near the bottom of the states, and so far this session neither the House nor the Senate has done much to bridge that gap.:

A-F ratings were first issued for Texas public school systems in 2018, and the rating methodology had been largely unchanged since that time.

For this set of ratings from the 2022-23 school year, the methods of calculating A-F scores were updated to more accurately reflect performance, as part of a previously communicated system refresh.

To view 2023 A-F ratings for school systems and campuses, visit TXschools.gov.

2022-23 STAAR Results