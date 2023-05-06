Salado Village Voice

After crushing the Burnet Bulldawgs in their first game May 4, the Salado Eagles lost in extra innings on May 6 (in a game that was weather-delayed until midnight May 5). The two will decide the series in game three at 6 p.m. tonight May 6 in Burnet.

R H E

Salado 3 6 2

Burnet 4 5 3

Burnet took advantage of a walk and two passed balls to push the winning run across in the second of a best-of-three series, winning 4-3 after 2 a.m.

The game was delayed by weather until midnight.

Salado scored two runs in the top of the second. Logan Flores led off with a booming triple to deep centerfield. He scored on a single by Lane Heath. Heath advanced on a single by Owen Curtis and scored on an error that allowed Will Messner to reach, putting runners at the corners with no outs. Burnet then put down the next three batters to escape the inning, trailing 2-1.

The Dawgs added two runs in the third. Dash Denton singled to lead off the frame, advancing on an error that allowed Kurt Kessner to reach base. Both runners stole base. Denton scored on a balk and Kessner on a ground out to first by Trey Morrow.

Caden Strickland tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh. He reached on an error. He scored on a two-out double by Lane Heath, who was put out trying to reach third.

Pitching in relief, Payne Lochridge walked Kessner, who stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a second passed ball for the win.

The Eagles outhit Burnet six to five.

Heath led Salado, going 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and a run.

Also getting hits for Salado were Kase Maedgen, Bj Amann, Flores, adding a run, and Owen.

Flores pitched seven innings for Salado. He allowed 3 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned and struck out 8 batters. He walked 5 batters.

Lochridge got a strikeout in his closing appearance.

R H E

Burnet 2 2 1

Salado 12 11 0

The Eagles blew out Burnet 11-2 in the first game May 4. The Dawgs scored two runs in the fourth.

Salado scored five runs in the bottom of the first. Kase Maedgen led off the frame with a single, advancing on a wild pitch and stealing third. Walks issued to Caden Strickland and Bj Amann loaded the bases. Logan Flores was hit by the pitcher to push across a run. Lane Heath hit to right field to plate Strickland. Owen Curtis bunted to the pitcher, thrown out at first, but Amann and Flores scored on the play.

Strickland singled with an out in the third, stole second and scored on a two-out double by Flores, who was left on base.

The Eagles added three in the fourth. Drew Bird was hit by the pitcher to lead off the bottom of the inning. He stole second and scored on a single to left by Strickland. Strickland advanced on a balk and scored on a single to deep right by Flores. Heath was hit by the pitcher and Will Messner singled to score Flores before the final out was recorded in the inning

The Eagles ended the game by the Mercy Rule by scoring three runs before an out could be recorded in the bottom of the fifth. Maedgen was hit by the pitcher to lead off the bottom frame. Bird singled and runners went to second and third on a passed ball. Strickland singled to score Maedgen and move Bird to third. Two walks loaded the bases and a third walk (to Heath) pushed across the winning run (Strickland).

The Eagles had 10 hits, led by Strickland, who went 3-for-3 with 2 RBI, 4 runs and walk.

Flores followed, batting 2-for-2 with 3 RBI, 2 runs and a walk.

Also getting hits were Heath, adding 2 RBI and a run; Messner, adding and RBI, Maedgen, adding 2 runs and Bird, adding 2 runs and Brody Naegele.

Strickland pitched five innings for the win. He allowed 2 hits and 2 runs, 1 earned. He struck out 8 and walked 4.