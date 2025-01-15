Salado Village Voice

Thomas Vernon Brown IV

July 15, 1971

January 6, 2025

Thomas Vernon Brown IV, known to his family and host of friends as Fore, left this world for his heavenly home unexpectedly on January 6, 2025.

Fore was born July 15, 1971 in Temple, Texas, to Thomas V. Brown III and Elisa Ikard. He graduated from Midland High School in 1989, where he was a standout guard on the 1988 season MHS football district playoff team, losing by a coin toss. He graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in Horticulture in 1994. He was a proud Red Raider and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha.

He began his career in Golf Course supervision shortly after graduation, serving as Superintendent at Ranchland Hills Country Club in Midland from 1995 to 2001, before moving to Midland Country Club as a Certified Golf Course Superintendent in 2001, a position he held at his death. He oversaw extensive, complete rebuilding of that course and its irrigation systems throughout his career, making it the premier course in West Texas. Along the way, his peers awarded him many accolades for his professionalism and dedication to the profession. He was a member, and past vice president of West Texas Chapter of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, hosting their annual conference and speaking at the national convention of GCSAA. He was loved and admired by all his colleagues, employees, and especially by the members at MCC.

He married the love of his life, Crystal Borland, on May 13, 1997. They were blessed with three children, Theron, Aiden and Savannah. He was an exceptional and very warm and loving husband, father, brother and uncle. He mentored and encouraged all of his children in athletics and scouting, guiding Theron in his achievement of the Eagle Scout rank, and loved his role at Indian Princess campouts and dances. The kids’ friends were always welcome at their home, treated like extra kids.

He loved hunting and fishing, and searching for arrowheads and indian artifacts, a skill at which he excelled. His company at hunting camp was welcomed by all. He was a man’s man, loving a good joke around a fire, and a true Southern Gentleman, kind and gentle with women and children. He could talk smack at dominoes (or any other game) with the best, and would always take time to teach children the joys of a game and the value of companionship. He was an easy man to love. The world is diminished so much by his absence.

He was also a man of deep and solid faith, living it rather than just professing it. His facebook posts from his mornings on the course at daybreak always included a beautiful photo, and a perfect Bible verse attached. His three children were all baptised at Stonegate Fellowship.

He was preceded in death by his beloved first born son Theron, by his brother Brandon and sister Lindsay Elisa. He is survived by his loving wife Crystal, children Aiden and Savannah, mother Elisa Ikard, father Thomas V. Brown, III, (Gloria Collis), sister Katherine Brown-Ikard, Crystal’s parents Mike and Vi Lea Borland, uncle Carleton Wilkes, uncle Tim Brown (Lana), sisters in law Misty Phiffer (Devin) and Vileysha Borland, and innumerable nieces, nephews, extended family, “adopted” family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Gray, Devin Phiffer, Jeff Rashall, Chris Lillis, Robert Carrasco and Daniel Campbell.

Services are under the direction of Nalley, Pickle and Welch in Midland. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday January 9, 2025, at The Branch at Nalley Pickle and Welch, 3800 N. Big Spring St., Midland, TX. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday January 10, 2025 at Stonegate Fellowship, 6000 W. Wadley, Midland, TX. Graveside services will follow that afternoon at Pyron Cemetery in Scurry County, Texas at 2:30 p.m.

