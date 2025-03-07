Salado Village Voice

Tiffany Blair

October 28, 1983

February 26, 2025

A memorial service for Tiffany Dawn Blair, 41, of Waco, will be held at 2 p.m. March 8, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.

Tiffany Blair passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at Ascension Providence Hospital under the care of Community Hospice.

Tiffany was born October 28, 1983 in Temple, the daughter of Clifford Don and Doris Blair. She was a lifelong resident of Central Texas. She was a graduate of Salado High School and resided and worked in Waco.

Blair worked at Woodway Family Medicine Clinic in Waco, where she was a Certified Medical Assistant.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Blair, in August 2024.

Survivors include her two children Ethan Eckles and Elaya Eckles of Waco and their father Edwin Eckles; her father Clifford Don Blair and many loving aunts, uncles cousins and extended family.

In Lieu of flowers the family kindly asks for memorials to be made to the children’s go fund me account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/aid-for-ethan-and-elayas-tough-journey