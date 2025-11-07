Salado Village Voice

By Dr. Michael Novotny, Salado ISD Superintendent

Please join me in welcoming Toby Hoggard as our new Salado ISD Chief of Police. Chief Hoggard replaces Gary McHone, who left our school district to become the Chief of Police for the City of Castle Hills in the San Antonio area.

Salado ISD Chief of Police Toby Hoggard



Chief Hoggard has been a licensed police officer for over 21 years with the City of Victoria, the City of Round Rock, and the Round Rock Independent School District. He has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team leader, special crimes unit (narcotics), SWAT operator, threat liaison officer, and school-based law enforcement officer.

Thank you to Chief Hoggard, our police officers, and our school marshals for their service and for everything they do to keep our students and employees safe.