Two churches, several homes destroyed by tornado southwest of Salado

A tornado destroyed two country Baptist Churches and leveled houses in the Cedar Valley and Southshore areas west of Salado last night, injuring 23 and sending 12 to the hospital. One person was in critical condition but no fatalities have been reported.

The office of emergency management is currently going door-to-door in the two areas conducting assessments.

State and local officials ask people to avoid the area as utility crews are trying to re-establish power to those areas.

FM 2843 is closed at I-35 to any through traffic, allowing only residents and authorized personnel into the area.

The storm destroyed Victory Baptist Church and First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, both on FM 2843. It also destroyed houses in that area before moving to Southshore neighborhood by Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

While the tornado missed the more heavily populated areas of the Village of Salado, the storm dropped hail of up to grapefruit size and heavy winds did damage throughout the area.