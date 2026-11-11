Salado Village Voice

By Brigadier General José David

Rivera, USA (Ret.)

The excitement is palpable in Salado, as it always is when we approach our Scottish Clan Gathering and Highland Games. But this year there is something more. This year, for the first time, we officially welcome Aberfeldy as our Sister City.





In living rooms, at the coffee counter, and after Sunday services, people are talking about your beautiful town on the edge of the Scottish Highlands. They are learning that the family who founded Salado in 1859 came from Highland Perthshire, that the college built here in that same year was modeled on a Scottish ideal of education and faith, and that the Salado Scottish Clan Gathering and Highland Games now entering its 65th year in this village was never simply an event. It was an invitation: to link our common ancestry and founding principles, to engage in fruitful dialogue and collaboration, and to build a bond that will grow and flourish for generations to come. The Village of Salado extends this invitation with open arms and open hearts. And we are ready to make it official.

When this initiative was first proposed, some citizens of both Salado and Aberfeldy asked the obvious question: why? Salado is a village of roughly 2,500 people. Our resources are not unlimited. Some said the idea was sentimental, that history is not a basis for policy, and that a Sister City relationship would be a distraction from practical concerns closer to home. In Aberfeldy, some asked a simpler question: what could we possibly have in common with a village in Texas?

Those objections deserve a direct answer.

We live in a world of artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles, of accelerating change and shortening attention spans. In that world, something unexpected is happening: people are turning toward their roots. There is a growing curiosity about where we came from and a genuine desire to connect with the communities and traditions that shaped us. That is why Salado pursued official recognition as the Scottish Capital of Texas. This history does not belong in a museum. It belongs in the streets, in the schools, and it connects us, across the ocean, to Aberfeldy.

Aberfeldy, like Salado, is a community that believes in human decency, mutual respect, and open dialogue; that invests in the arts, music, education, and service to others. That is the common ground this partnership is built on. Sentiment and strategy, in this case, point in the same direction.

The Salado Scottish Clan Gathering and Highland Games draws tens of thousands of visitors every November and generates economic activity that sustains local businesses throughout the year. A formal Sister City relationship with Aberfeldy does not compete with that mission. It deepens it. It gives visitors a living counterpart across the ocean: a real community to learn about, correspond with, and one day visit. The history that built this Gathering is an asset, not a nostalgia project. Formalizing the relationship with the community at its source is how you turn a heritage celebration into a permanent international partnership.

The Village of Salado did not act on sentiment alone. On August 6, 2026, the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to pursue a formal Sister City relationship. It was followed by a structured evaluation process in which the residents of Salado chose Aberfeldy from among all the communities considered. The Board of Aldermen then voted unanimously again: this time to extend a formal Sister City invitation, in hopes that Aberfeldy would say yes.

When we learned that the Aberfeldy Community Council had accepted our invitation, the excitement in Salado was genuine and immediate. We understood, however, that we are both very small communities without international travel budgets. Private citizens in Salado stepped forward and offered to assist in bringing a representative of Aberfeldy to a formal signing ceremony, as Sister Cities International recommends. There were no conditions attached, no expectation of outcome, and no quid pro quo. It was one community offering a hand to another. That is what sister cities do.

Sister Cities International has been part of this work from the beginning. The organization was founded in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on the premise that sustained people-to-people contact between communities across borders builds the kind of understanding that diplomacy alone cannot. Salado is pursuing this partnership through that established framework, with the full participation of Sister Cities International’s staff.

The reach of this effort extends further still. His Majesty’s Consul General Richard Shackleton, of the British Consulate General in Houston, has been formally invited to attend the Salado Scottish Clan Gathering and Highland Games in November. He will be present not merely as a guest but as a witness: a signing ceremony on Saturday, November 14, immediately following the Official Opening of the Gathering and the Parade of the Bands and Clans. The United Kingdom’s senior diplomatic representative in this region will stand with Salado and Aberfeldy when that step is taken.

To the people of Aberfeldy: we know where you are on the map. We know the River Tay and the birch trees at the Birks. We know that Robert Burns walked there and that the Black Watch was raised in your fields. We know these things because they are part of us too, carried across an ocean by the families who built this village and never forgot where they came from.

Our past is imperfect, and we wrestle with the sins of previous generations, as some critics of this proposed alignment have rightly pointed out. But we look to the future with hope, respect, and openness, and with a genuine desire to build a better community for everyone. That is the Salado that is reaching across the Atlantic to Aberfeldy.

Salado is a small town, and so is Aberfeldy. Neither of us will change the world by signing a document. What we can do is give our children a counterpart: a real community on the other side of the Atlantic that shares a history, exchanges students and artists and ideas, and reminds both towns that they are not alone in the world.

The Scots who founded Salado left Perthshire and built the wonderful community we call home today. We would like to build something with you now. The Village of Salado extends this invitation with open arms and open hearts. May our Sister Cities relationship flourish and endure for generations to come.