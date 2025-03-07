Salado Village Voice

Vada Francis Sutton

June 23, 1934

February 28, 2025

Vada Francis Sutton, a dedicated public servant, a beloved sister and aunt, and a cherished member of the Bell County community, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2025, at the age of 90. Born on June 23, 1934 in Cedar Knob, Texas to Nallie and Cora Mae Sutton, she lived a life marked by unwavering commitment and deep connection to those around her.

For an extraordinary 52 years Vada served the residents of Bell County in many different positions of county government. She started her career in the Bell County District Attorney’s office, she was a court reporter, the administrative assistant to many County Judges until being elected by a record setting 98% of the vote to the office of Bell County Clerk. Generations of Bell County residents knew her as the constant reliable presence, source of knowledge, and beacon of helpfulness. She had a way of making you feel that you had her undivided attention to help with your problems no matter who you were. She was honest, fair, and just and believed the law was the same for everyone.

Vada was a graduate of Salado High School and an alumnus of Mary Hardin-Baylor College. While attending Salado High School she was a member of the state winning basketball team. Outside of her office, Vada had many accomplishments. She helped found the Bell County Historical Society where she served many years on the board of directors. She was a 50+ year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She served on local state and national committees for both organizations. She served on the Bell County Bail Bond Board. She was a lifelong Democrat and the last elected Democrat official in Bell County. When interviewed and asked when she was going to switch parties like all the other Bell County officials, she replied when hell freezes over. Vada was a lifelong member of the Belton Church of Christ. Her accomplishments are too many to list. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Zelda Sutton Allen, and her niece and constant companion, Amanda Allen, both from Belton, Texas; two nephews, Beauford Lackey Jr., and Lee Lackey Sr., both from Pendleton, Texas; many great nieces and nephews; great great nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nallie and Cora Mae Sutton of Belton, Texas, and sister, Edna Arlee Sutton Lackey of Pendleton, Texas.

Vada was truly one of kind and cannot be replaced. Like the bumper sticker said, “I don’t know ask Vada.”

Visitation will be Friday, March 14, 2025, from 6 to 8 pm at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton, Texas. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 10 am at Belton Church of Christ, followed by graveside services at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville, Texas.

Paid Obituary