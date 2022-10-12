Varsity Boys win District Cross Country Meet

Salado Eagles had four runners place in the top 10 on their way to win the District meet.

Sophomore Luke Anderson led the team with a second place finish of 17:29.1. Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez won the race with a time of 15:52.

Freshman Coulson Boyd was third with a time of 17:43.6 over the three mile course. Senior Ryan Novotny was fifth with a time of 18:00.2. Senior Owen Pitcock was 10th with a time of 18:18.2. Senior Jake Rechtfertig was 15th with a time of 18:48.8.

Also running were Senior Brooks Dabney, 16th, 19:15.7 and Junior Morgan Hauck, 21st, 20:03.2.