Village announces new staffers

The Village of Salado has announced the addition of two new employees to the Village staff.

Stacey Ybarra has been hired to fill the newly created position of Assistant Village Administrator.

Ybarra comes to the Village after serving as Assistant to the City Manager in the City of Round Rock since April 2020.

She received a Bachelor Degree in Public Administration and a Master Degree of Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Austin.

Ybarra will assist the Village Administrator in many areas including, but not limited to, wastewater system operations, social media outreach and project management.

Also joining the Village staff is Leticia Gauna who will be the Village’s new Permit/Utilities Clerk.

Gauna comes to the Village from the City of Rogers where she served as Court/Utility Clerk for the past five years. Gauna filled the vacancy created with the departure of Chrissy Lee in October. Her duties will include, but not be limited to, issuing building permits and processing and collecting wastewater payments.

Both employees will office at the Municipal Building, 301 N. Stagecoach Rd.

Village Administrator Don Ferguson said Ms. Ybarra and Ms. Gauna are great additions to the Village staff. He said both employees are customer service oriented and committed to careers in public services.