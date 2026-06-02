Salado Village Voice

John Benson began work June 1 as the Village of Salado Adminstrator. He brings more than 15 years experience leading municipal operations.

John Benson



In his various positions, he has secured and implemented more than $100 million in funding for infrastructure projects.

He served as city manager of Beeville from February 2020 to September 2025.

While there, he led major capital projects to include design and construction of a $37 million water wells and reverse osmosis water treatment system, a $14.5 million wastewater plant rehabilitation, $10 million project to replace water storage tanks and a $9 million joint city hall/police facility.

He also oversaw grant-funded improvements, including $525,000 in park upgrades, $300,000 ADA sidewalk enhancements and $3.9 million in bridge reconstruction to improve safety and community access

He was city administrator of Marshfield, Missouri from June 2016-February 2020.

While there he secured state funding for two transportation projects: a $15 million I-44 interchange and a $1.6 million intersection upgrade.

He obtained $4.4 million in Missouri Department of Natural Resources funding for system-wide water infrastructure upgrades to enhance water quality and expand distribution capacity.

He developed financing strategies for $4 million in wastewater treatment plant improvements to ensure regulatory compliance with EPA and state mandates.

He directed financing and funding of $4.3 million to construct a new outdoor aquatic center, implementing phase 1 of a multi-phase recreation master plan that will include indoor facilities and additional recreational amenities.

He developed a community comprehensive plan that received the Outstanding Plan Award from the Missouri American Planning Association Chapter in 2020.

He restructured city departments through cross-training and strategic hiring to increase operational efficiency and strengthening service delivery.

He served as Development and Public Affairs Department Director for the City of Raytown, Missouri from June 2011 to June 2016.

He oversaw a $1.25 million annual departmental budget using both program-based and line-item approaches, resulting in improved financial accuracy and resource allocation.

He secured and administered a $1.25 million HUD NSP grant, delivering more than $1.9 million in housing rehabilitation and new construction that strengthened neighborhood stability

He secured other federal grants that increased city budget capacity and funded roadway upgrades, downtown streetscape improvements, sidewalks, bike lanes, and phase one of a citywide bike and pedestrian trail

He was Senior Planner in the City of Raytown, Missouri from October 2001-June 2011.

While there, he led citywide planning and development functions, providing guidance to residents, developers, and officials to ensure projects aligned with ordinances and long-term community goals.

He led the development of new design standards to preserve the character of the downtown area.

He also served as the Director of Community Planning and Parks for Platte County, Missouri, Planner for the City of Clive, Iowa and Planner for Region 6 Resource Partners.

He holds a Master of Arts in Public Administration from the University of Kansas and a Bachelor of Science in Community and Regional Planning from Iowa State University Education.

He is a member of American Planning Association (APA), International City/ County Management Association (ICMA) and Texas City Managers Association (TCMA).