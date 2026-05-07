Salado Village Voice

Salado voters elected four SISD board trustees, two Salado Library District directors, a new mayor and two new aldermen on May 2. The following results are unofficial until they are canvassed by their respective governing bodies.

SISD Board of Trustees:



Three three-year terms on the board were decided with Will Tipping, Cade Morris and Eric Malmin being elected.

Tipping received 684 votes, 509 in early voting, 164 on election day and 11 mail-in ballots.

Cade Morris followed with 619 votes, 458 in early voting, 152 on election day and 9 mail-in ballots.

Eric Malmin was re-elected to the board with 612 votes, 460 in early voting, 144 on election day and 8 mail-in ballots.

Also running were Scott Law, 318 votes, 207 early voting, 107 election day and 4 mail-in; James Larremore, 262 votes, 166 early voting, 92 election day and 4 mail-in.

Savannah Hennig ran unopposed for a one-year unexpired term on the board.

A total of 2,495 votes were cast in the race.

Will Tipping

Cade Morris

E





Salado Public Library District



Voters elected two members for two-year terms on the Salado Public Library District Board of Directors: Theresa Schwab and Nancy Mills Mackey.

Theresa Schwab was elected with 456 votes, 295 in early voting, 155 on election day and six mail-in ballots

Nancy Mills Mackey was re-elected to the board with 444 votes, 331 in early voting, 104 on election day and nine mail-in ballots.

Also running were A. Keith Cryar, 313 votes, 231 in early voting, 77 on election day and five mail-in ballots; Maira Garza, 232 votes, 172 in early voting, 53 on election day and seven mail-in ballots; Christian Wigley, 90 votes, 63 in early, 25 on election and two mail-in ballots.

A total of 1,535 votes were cast.

Theresa Schwab





Nancy Mills Mackey

Village of Salado



Jeff Ingrum was elected mayor from a field six candidates, receiving 292 votes, 201 in early voting, 90 on election day and one mail-in ballots.

Jeff Ingrum



Also running were Zach Hurst, 111 votes, 87 in early voting and 24 on election day; Greg Windham, 80 votes, 58 in early voting, 21 on election day and one mail-in; Joann Purser, 41 votes, 26 in early voting and 15 on election day; Stephen “Po” Powitkzy, 17 votes, 10 in early voting, six on election day and one mail-in and Michael Hudgens, eight votes, three in early voting, four on election day and one mail-in ballot.

A total of 549 ballots were cast with 10 provisional ballots to be determined by Bell County.

Jeff Vancura and Rick Marruffo were elected to two-year terms on the Village of Salado Board of Aldermen.

Jeff Vancura had 228 votes, 179 in early voting, 47 on election day and two mail-in ballots.

Rick Marruffo had 205 votes, 146 in early voting, 59 on election day.

Jeff Vancura





Rick Marruffo

Also running were Gail Allard, 169 votes, 117 in early voting, 51 on election day and a mail-in ballot; Kevin D. Shoun, 163 votes, 111 in early voting, 51 on election day and a mail-in ballot; Michael McDougal, 129 votes, 93 in early voting, 32 on election day and four mail-in ballots and Linda Reynolds, 90 votes, 64 in early voting and 26 on election day.

A total of 984 votes were cast, with 10 provisional ballots to be determined.