Salado Village Voice

Village of Salado voters overwhelmingly supported the tax rollback election and elected three new aldermen. The Library Board may not be so easy to figure.

Village of Salado voters approved Proposition A “Reducing the tax rate in the Village of Salado, Texas for the current year from the adopted rate of $0.4860 per $100 of valuation to $0.3612 per $100 of valuation” by 340 vote in favor and 179 votes against.

Neil Dunch led a group of seven candidates for three two-year terms on the Village of Salado Board of Aldermen. He was elected with 291 votes. Allen Sandor was elected with 275 votes. Jim Lassiter was elected with 228 votes.

Also receiving votes in the race were Scott Hamilton, 218 votes; Gail Allard II, 204 votes; Joanne Purser, 100 votes and Jesse Mondragon, 58 votes.

Ray Lindner was elected to the Salado Public Library District board of trustees with 322 votes. BeckyMichele Huppert was also elected with 269 votes. Dana Rojas and Stephen Sequeira each received 264 votes, causing a tie. If mail-in ballots do not change this vote, the two could be thrown into a run-off with only their names on the ballot, in the order that they originally appeared on the ballot. By law the candidates could “agree to cast lots to resolve the tie.” Or either candidate could withdraw their name from consideration.

Also receiving votes in the race were Barbara Morris, 219 votes, Chris Lanman, 215 votes, Robert Macko, Jr., 210 votes, and Jill C. MIcKinney, 130 votes.