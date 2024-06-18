Salado Village Voice

We Are Music – Salado announces a two-day celebration at the Salado Museum & College Park. 423 South Main Street, Salado. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. June 21-22.

“This event promises to be a vibrant showcase of local talent and creativity,” Richard Paul Thomas (RpT) said.

RpT and Friends

The festivities are free and open to the public, offering an exciting lineup of musical performances and dance showcases. Performances include RpT & Friends, Art of Dance Salado performances by Salado High School dancers, and Strike the Soul featuring Salado Middle School students Liam O’Neal and Logan Jackson (sponsored by the Salado Conservatory of Music). The evening will culminate with a second set by RpT & Friends.

Art of Dance Salado

“We Are Music – Salado extends heartfelt gratitude to the Salado Museum celebrating their 65th Anniversary, and the supportive parents who have encouraged their children to take part as we celebrate the next generation of musicians, songwriters, and dancers,” Thomas said. “We recognize that they are the future of Salado’s vibrant performance art industry. Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and community as we come together to celebrate the power of creativity and expression.”

Strike the Soul

RpT & Friends features Salado songwriter Richard Paul Thomas, along with Ian Bailey on drums and Nacio Malo on bass. The three musicians have more 125 years of combined experience in the music industry. “We hope to serve as an inspiration for aspiring musicians to pursue their dreams and make their mark on the world through music,” Thomas said.

About We Are Music Salado:

We Are Music – Salado is a newly formed non-profit organization dedicated to promoting music and arts education in the Salado community. “Through a variety of programs and events, we aim to inspire creativity, foster talent, and enrich the cultural landscape of our village,” Thomas said. “Join us as we celebrate the transformative power of music and the arts.”

The mission statement of We Are Music – Salado is “to enrich the cultural fabric of Salado by supporting and fostering the arts in our community. We are dedicated to collaborating closely with local schools and organizations to provide opportunities for education and engagement in visual and performing arts. Our goal is to inspire creativity, promote artistic expression, and ensure that the arts continue to be a vital part of our town’s identity and heritage.”

“Through collaborative programs, workshops, and performances, we aim to nurture the talents of individuals of all ages, fostering a lifelong appreciation for the arts,” Thomas said. “We believe that by investing in arts education and community involvement, we can create a vibrant, inclusive, and dynamic environment where creativity thrives and enriches the lives of all our residents.”

“We are committed to building partnerships, supporting local artists, and creating accessible platforms for artistic expression,” he said, “ensuring that the beauty and power of the arts are shared and celebrated throughout Salado.”